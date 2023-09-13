Enzo Fernández, after the victory against Bolivia, in the Qualifiers: “We will always go for more”

The Argentine National Team won in La Paz with a 3-0 against Boliviafor the second date of South American Qualifiers heading to World Cup 2026. In this meeting at the Hernando Siles, Enzo Fernández He opened the scoring and scored his second official goal with the Albiceleste. After the win against Verde, the 22-year-old midfielder spoke to the press.

In dialogue with TyC Sports and consulted about the altitude, the midfielder Chelsea express: «Well, the truth is that it feels a lot, but I adapted quite well. The group always talks, we communicate inside the locker room, we knew that it is difficult to change the air, but luckily, I was able to adapt well during the ninety minutes, the first twenty perhaps a little more difficult than the rest of the game..

Regarding the renewal of the ambition of the world champion group in Qatar 2022, the former River, Defensa y Justicia and Benfica player explained: «It is what football and the National Team shirt demand, representing it is the greatest thing there is and grateful to the coaching staff that gives me the opportunity, we will always go for more».

Finally, Enzo was surprised by the level of fanaticism that the Albiceleste arouses when they play as a visitor. «It’s incredible, wherever we go in the world we feel the love of the people, that’s what this group achieved throughout the World Cup, the Copa América and the multi-year project. Grateful for the people and the love they give us”revealed.

1-0 vs Bolivia

At 31 minutes of the first half, Rodrigo De Paul started from the right, faced diagonally and they dotted the ball, but it was left to Julián Álvarez, who first opened for Ángel Di María, who threw a precise center at mid-height, which Enzo pushed the net, arriving in the middle of the six-yard box and between the home team’s defenders.

Enzo Fernández changed his number in the Argentine National Team

When the injury and subsequent non-call of Marcos Acuña was confirmed, the best young player chosen by FIFA in the Qatar 2022 World Cup left behind his number 24 in the Albiceleste to adopt the number 8, the same one he uses in Los Blues. Let’s remember that in the Premier he started with the “5”, but for this new season they gave him the legendary number that Frank Lampard knew how to wear. It should be noted that today was his second official match in the Qualifiers

