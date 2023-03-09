Today, Thursday, in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, Morocco was unanimously elected president of the World Federation of Veterans, in the person of Mustafa Al-Katiri, High Representative for the Resistance Veterans and members of the Liberation Army.

A communiqué by the High Commissioner for the Resistance Veterans and members of the Liberation Army stated that the Moroccan participation in the work of the 30th session of the General Assembly of this federation, organized between 06 and 10 March, culminated in the unanimous election of Morocco as its president, given the prestigious and distinguished position that the Kingdom enjoys in the international organization of veterans. Fighters, veterans and war victims.

Thus, the communication adds, Morocco is the first Arab and African country to obtain this important position in this global organization that enjoys an advisory role with the United Nations, which would “serve our national issues and the higher interests of Morocco, foremost of which is our first issue, the issue of sacred territorial integrity.” .

In a speech by the way, Al-Katiri gave an extensive presentation in which he reviewed the efforts and endeavors made nationally in the Kingdom to manage the public affairs of the family of resistance and liberation in order to improve its conditions financially, socially, healthily, economically, legislatively and morally.

He highlighted the great experience and expertise that this institution has accumulated over the past 22 years, which was distinguished by its balanced, effective and regular participation in all sessions of the General Assembly and the Standing Committees for African, European and Asian Affairs of the Scientific Federation of Veterans, recalling Morocco’s embrace and organization, under royal patronage, of the 7th, 10th and 12th sessions of the Standing Committee. The Council of African Affairs met in Rabat, respectively, in the years 1991, 1999, and 2004, which culminated in the election of Morocco as Chairman of the Permanent Committee for African Affairs from May 21, 2004 to December 7, 2006.

The High Representative also pointed out that this intense international activity enabled the conclusion of 55 cooperation and partnership agreements between the High Commission for the veterans of the resistance fighters and members of the Liberation Army and its counterparts in brotherly and friendly countries, in areas of common interest, especially in the field of preserving the national and joint historical memory.

As an active and effective member of the World Federation of Veterans and the Arab Federation of Veterans and War Victims, the participation of the High Commissioner for Resistance Veterans and members of the Liberation Army in this World Conference for Veterans was distinguished by proposing 07 draft resolutions and recommendations, previously prepared in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad before Forwarding it within the specified deadlines to the Executive Office and the Resolutions Committee of the World Federation of Veterans.

All of them were approved unanimously, thanks to the interventions, pleadings and justifications of the Moroccan delegation, as 05 draft proposals were unanimously approved, and two projects were approved after minor amendments.

The communication stated that the seven Moroccan draft resolutions approved concerned areas related to the concerns and expectations of veterans of the resistance fighters, veterans, and war victims at the national and international levels, and Moroccan national issues, foremost of which is the issue of territorial integrity, as stipulated in that resolution entitled: “For respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.” “, which calls on the United Nations, the concerned international bodies and all the vital forces in the international community to contribute effectively and tangibly in order to establish respect for the values ​​and constants of national sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

On the other hand, the Moroccan draft resolution titled “For the Preservation and Valuation of the Intangible Heritage” and the resolution entitled “For the Preservation of the National Historical Memory” attracted the attention of all participants in the work of this session, as it received their approval and made them express their unanimous approval for it. The importance of this lies in recalling the positive role of the national and joint historical memory in rapprochement, tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples in order to secure a safe and prosperous future for the present and successive generations.

This session, which was organized by the World Federation of Veterans in cooperation and partnership with the Alliance of Associations of War Veterans of Liberation Wars for the People of Serbia “SUBNOR”, witnessed the participation and attendance of delegations from 68 national and international bodies and associations representing veterans of resistance, combatants and war victims in 30 countries from five continents.