Yilisier hopes to take this opportunity to use music as a medium to express its respect for nature and its vision for the future. Under the advocacy of “less plastic on the earth, more peace of mind in the future”, the concept of reducing plastic and skin care will be popularized in the hearts of the people, encouraging more Many people are committed to reducing plastic and environmental protection.

Hisaishi Ryo, a “music dream maker” who practices environmental protection daily

As a music master with international influence, numerous awards have confirmed Mr. Hisaishi’s world-renowned creative talent, and he has also been regarded as a “music dream maker” by countless audiences. Most of his musical works have the power to soothe the soul and are full of praises for nature, life and the future. Mr. Hisaishi believes: “Beauty does not come from the small details of the moment.” He loves nature and insists on environmental protection, and he insists on reducing plastics: using non-disposable tableware, reducing the use of plastic straws and other plastic products as much as possible, travel Replacing travel samples with environmentally friendly sub-bottling… These daily actions coincide with the concept of plastic reduction and skin care advocated by Yilisier. As an advocate of plastic reduction and skin care, Yilisier also expects By reducing the amount of plastic used in cosmetic packaging to reduce “plastic binding” for the planet, promising a safer future for the next generation.

Based on joint plastic reduction advocacy, online concerts came into being

Out of the common concept of environmental protection and plastic reduction advocacy, Erisier and Mr. Hisaishi joined hands to present the WDO online concert of “Reassuring the Future”, hoping to use music as a medium to make the “Earth less plastic, more secure in the future”. Advocating “sound into people’s hearts”, encouraging more audiences to start with refills with lotion and lotion, and gradually develop the environmental protection habit of daily plastic reduction.

Under the core theme of “plastic reduction and environmental protection”, Mr. Hisaishi specially selected eight representative songs for this WDO online concert of “Reassuring the Future”, including “Water Traveller” and “FOR YOU” , “Symphonic Suite “Porco Rosso” Symphony Suite “Red Pig”. The concert kicked off with the classic film and television soundtrack “Water Traveller”, which depicts the protagonist’s moving story of searching for pure water with gorgeous tunes, aiming to arouse the audience’s vigilance and thinking about the plastic pollution of water sources in the real world. The audience can turn the emotion into positive practical actions, reduce the plastic waste in every environment we rely on, such as water sources, land, forests, etc., firmly protect the earth’s homeland, and welcome a safe future.

Public welfare linkage, reduce plastics for the source of life together

In this online concert, Yilisier joined hands with the environmental protection public welfare organization “Green River”[1]Launched the public welfare activity “Plastic Waste Cleanup in the Yangtze River Water Source”, calling on the audience to protect the Yangtze River water source by watching online concerts, creating a realistic version of “Water Journeyman” jointly performed by Chinese consumers, bringing an effect See the environmental action that everyone can participate in.

As long as the audience participates in watching the online concert, they are participating in this “immediate effect” plastic reduction action. Yilisier promises to make public donations to the “Green River, Yangtze River Source Water Ecological Environmental Protection Project”, which will be used for the special clean-up of plastic waste in the Yangtze River source throughout the year. 2.4 tons of plastic waste. When the live broadcast assist value of the concert reaches 100%, the audience can also receive the “Plastic Reduction of the Yangtze River Source” certificate jointly issued by Yilisier and Green River to record the protection of the earth.

Yilisier water and milk refill, leading the trend of reducing plastic skin care

In 2021, Erisier will introduce four series of lotion and lotion refills into the Chinese market, officially launching a global sustainability promotion campaign aimed at reducing plastic waste.Reduce plastic usage by 85% with Elixir Lotion Refill[2], Yilisier expects more consumers to choose environmentally friendly refills, and reduce the “plastic bond” for the earth with the little things within their ability. “You Yue Huoyan” elastic care series, “Pure Muscle Whitening” elastic whitening care series, “Yunneng Condensing Time” lifting and firming series, “Condensing Bright” pore care series, the four series of lotions and their The refills provide consumers with different skin types with multiple choices to deal with various skin problems such as dryness, sagging, rough pores, and lack of transparency, promote the self-generation of skin collagen, and glow with a firm, translucent “water jade light”.

On September 15, Yilisier sincerely invites you to gather in the cloud to share this audio-visual feast, so that music can cross regional boundaries and play a more distant echo in the grand nature and life. Together with Yilisier, starting from the little action of using water and milk refills, develop a new habit of reducing plastic and skin care, reduce the “plastic bond” for the earth, and work together to create a safe future.