Google has announced that it has added more features to the Android “Nearby Share” app, making it easier for users to transfer files to another device. As long as both devices are logged in with the same Google account, the recipient does not need to light up the screen while the file is being sent, and the file can still be received in the locked state.

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

The Nearby Share function can be said to be the Android version of “AirDrop”. Android users can wirelessly transfer files, photos, videos, and even web pages, etc. Even if the two devices are never connected, the transferor can find each other in the Nearby Share list.

Nearby Share updates will be rolled out over the next few weeks, and users with two or more Android devices will be able to transfer files between devices more easily. As long as the sender and receiver are logged in with the same Google account, the sender can see another device in the target list when uploading files with Nearby Share. After clicking on the device, the recipient device can receive the file without turning on the locked state of the screen. Apple AirDrop also requires the recipient to unlock the device to transfer files, even if the two devices are the same Apple account.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Unwire HK; source of the first image: Google)