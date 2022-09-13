In this period, diets that completely (or almost completely) eliminate carbohydrates are very fashionable. But is it really a good idea to lose weight? We asked “our” nutritionist

Giving in to “low carb” diets seems to have become a real trend but is completely eliminating carbohydrates from our diet a good idea? Can it really help us lose weight?

Often when you go on a (DIY) diet, the first thing that comes to mind is to eliminate carbohydrates, accused of being the most fattening nutrients. Even some high-protein diets tend not to give the right role to carbohydrates in our diet.

The common belief is that by completely eliminating carbohydrates from the diet, you can lose weight more easily and faster. However, what not many people know is that carbohydrates are the main source of energy used by our body and especially by our nervous system.

So shouldn’t we get rid of them?

The elimination of carbohydrates is never recommended because it would still lead to a weight loss given only by the loss of liquids and not of the fat mass. It is possible in some situations to implement protocols that do not include the presence of carbohydrates, such as the ketogenic diet, or present in very small quantities but always under the strict control of a professional and must not be followed for a prolonged period of time in order to avoid significant imbalances of the our body.

So it is true that by not eating carbohydrates we lose weight more easily but we are not acting on the fat mass but only on the liquids of our body.

In a previous article we also debunked the myth that eating carbohydrates in the evening makes you fat and should therefore be avoided. We did it with the help of a real champion, Sylvia Nwakalor, opposite of the Italian volleyball team who told us something about her nutritional plan.

Let us therefore remember that, rather than eliminating carbohydrates, we should learn to choose the best ones from a nutritional point of view, such as whole grains, integrating them in a balanced way into our diet.

If you need to lose weight, rely on a nutritionist and not do-it-yourself diets that completely eliminate entire food groups.

Among other things, eliminating carbohydrates can also have serious consequences for our health.

