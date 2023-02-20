On February 17th, the movie “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” held its premiere in Beijing. Director Wu Weilun, lead stars Kwan Ho Tse and Danni Wang appeared on the scene.

“Toxic Tongue Lawyer” tells the story of Lin Liangshui, a barrister played by Huang Zihua, who fights passionately against the Zhong family who ignores the law for the innocent mother Zeng Jieer (played by Wang Danni) who is deeply involved in a daughter-abuse case, and starts a battle to defend the dignity of the law. story.

The main creator attended the post-screening event

Director Ng Wai Lun said that “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” is a “literary drama and martial arts film”. As the screenwriter of many classic action films, he acted as a director for the first time. He wanted to try to shoot court dramas in the way of action scenes, so he explored a new creative style. “The verbal battle between the chief prosecutor and the defense barrister in court is similar to the rhythm of an action movie”, which has created countless sparks in the film. The director even talked about the hard work of each actor. Everyone took each scene seriously and thought about the details repeatedly, so that this movie can be completed brilliantly.

Xie Junhao

Tse Kwan-ho, who played the leading lawyer Jin Yuanshan in the film, said at the scene that he felt very refreshed playing this role. Because Jin Yuanshan is not only an eloquent lawyer, but the character itself is also full of complexity. Kwan Ho Hsieh talked about his mental journey when he took on the role: “After reading the script, I felt that this character is very stylish, and I was very moved.”

Wang Danni

Wang Danni plays the defendant Zeng Jieer in the film, and she mentioned that she has grown rapidly in this role. On the set, Wang Danni believed in her intuition very much, and believed in the energy brought to her by each of the opposing actors. For her, experiencing real emotion through characters is the most important thing. “In the last court trial scene, every sentence of the dialogue between Huang Zihua and Mr. Xie Junhao touched my heart.” Because of this, Wang Danni was able to perform the complex emotional state of the character in the film.



At the premiere that day, many industry insiders were full of praise for the quality of the film after watching “The Bad Tongue Lawyer”. The well-known producer Wang Hongwei praised, “This is a drama suitable for all ages, a powerful drama, and it is worthy of the new batch of film students to study with humility.” Director Liu Haoliang said that he had met and studied with Director Wu more than 20 years ago, and was pleasantly surprised that “I didn’t know what he was thinking in the past 20 years until today”! Director Yang Chao said that he was ignited by “The Bad Tongue Lawyer”. Such a well-styled and well-crafted film is very cherished and rare, and it is “the meaning of our big screen viewing”! Director Ma Weihao believes that the success of “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” lies not only in the cool look and feel, but also in the superb and accurate performance of the actors.

Director Lu Zhengyu said with emotion, “Watching this movie made me feel the chivalrous spirit again, and even more the meaning of the movie’s existence in this world!” Screenwriter Bao Jingjing specifically pointed out that “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” is her key recommendation to the “social community.” fear of the audience” because the art of speaking can be learned from it. Actor Wu Yuheng mentioned that he particularly likes the last scene in the film, “When Brother Zihua walked in the light at the end, he suddenly felt that he was doing what he believed in.”

It is reported that the movie “Poison Tongue Lawyer” is produced by Jiang Zhiqiang and He Yunming, directed by Wu Weilun, starring Huang Zihua, Tse Kwan-ho, Wang Danni, Liao Ziyu, Wang Minde, He Qihua, Yang Siyong, Bai Tiannan, and Lin Baoyi and Gu Dezhao special stars. The film will be released nationwide on February 24, and pre-sales are now fully open.