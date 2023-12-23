Elusive street artist Banksy’s latest London work removed shortly after it was posted

A new Banksy work has caused a stir in London after it was removed shortly after the artist posted it on Instagram. The work, which consists of three drones at a stop sign, was taken down from a junction in Peckham, south-east London, just 30 minutes after it was posted on social media. Witnesses described how two men removed the sign, with one using bolt cutters to take it down.

The removal of the artwork has disappointed many who had admired the piece. However, Banksy himself is not believed to be behind the removal of the artwork.

Banksy is known for his support of the Palestinian cause, and some have interpreted the latest work as a call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The artist owns a hotel in Bethlehem, near the Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank, and opened the Walled Off Hotel in 2017 to draw attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Banksy’s works have a tendency to be vandalized or stolen due to their value, and he has even destroyed one of his own works in the past. These actions have not deterred the artist from producing works in public spaces that are almost impossible to conserve. The mysterious artist continues to confirm his works on social media without making further comments.

As with most of Banksy’s art, the removal of the latest work has sparked significant interest and discussion.

