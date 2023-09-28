End of Hollywood Strike: Writers Reach Agreement with Film Producers and TV, Ready to Resume Work

After 148 days of strike that brought the Hollywood film and TV industry to a standstill, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a provisional agreement with the Film Producers Alliance and Television. In a press release, the union confirmed that the strike was ending and writers can return to work starting on September 28.

The agreement, which will be valid until May 2026, includes several key provisions. Screenwriters will receive an immediate 5% increase in their salaries. Their salary will then increase by 4% in May 2024 and another 3.5% in May 2025, resulting in a total increase of 12.5%. However, it is important to note that not all screenwriters will receive the same increase, as it depends on established industry patterns.

The writers also secured an increase in their health fund by 0.5%, totaling 12%. Another significant victory for the union is the restoration of residual rights for the screening of series and movies via streaming platforms. Writers will now receive up to 50% of national and foreign fixed royalties if their productions are seen by at least 20% of the platform’s users during the first 90 days of release or subsequent exhibition years. The new payment structure will go into effect on January 1.

Additionally, the union emphasized the exclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) from writing or rewriting literary material. The use of AI-generated content does not qualify as source material and cannot be used to remove credit from a screenwriter. However, screenwriters may use AI tools with the company’s consent and compliance with relevant policies. The company is also required to inform the scriptwriter if any material is generated by AI, and using the work of writers to train an AI is prohibited.

The agreement also addresses the minimum number of scriptwriters required for productions. For a six-episode show, three writers are mandated, while series with 7 to 15 episodes will require six writers. Productions that are in development will have to pay their scriptwriters for at least 10 weeks of work, increasing to 20 weeks if the show goes on air. These rules will be implemented for productions premiering in January 2024.

However, the final decision on accepting these terms is still pending, and the union will have a vote between October 2 and 9 to approve the agreement. If the majority does not accept the terms, the strike could potentially resume. The WGA’s successful negotiation with the Film Producers Alliance and Television provides hope for the industry’s recovery and the writers’ return to their posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

