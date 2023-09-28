MLB Playoff Race Intensifies: Miami Marlins in Hot Pursuit of Postseason Spot

Only one week remains in the MLB regular season to determine which teams will make it to the postseason in 2023. The Miami Marlins are currently in a heated battle for third place. On Wednesday, September 27, their game against the New York Mets was suspended, making it an important match for both teams. The Chicago Cubs, who are also vying for the third playoff spot, are closely monitoring the outcome.

With the margin for error being slim, every game is crucial at this stage. Direct confrontations between the teams will play a vital role in determining tiebreakers. The Philadelphia Phillies have already qualified for the playoffs with a dramatic walk-off victory.

The Miami Marlins (81-75) are hot on the heels of the ninth-placed Cubs (82-75), with just half a game separating them for the third wildcard spot. The Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) currently hold the second wildcard position.

The Chicago Cubs face a tough challenge as they continue their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. They already lost the first game, which puts them at a disadvantage on the standings. Following this series, they will visit the Milwaukee Brewers, the reigning champions of the National League Center, in a critical three-game series at American Family Field.

If the Marlins win their two remaining games against the Mets and the Cubs suffer another defeat, the Marlins would overtake them in the standings by one game. It is important to note that the double round against the Mets will be significant for the Marlins’ chances.

In the event of a tie between the Miami Marlins and the Cubs, the Marlins would take the advantage and secure the playoff spot. They won five out of the seven games played against the Cubs this season.

The first game between the Marlins and the Mets is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Eastern time, with the second game possibly starting at 8:00 p.m., although the schedule is subject to change depending on the completion of the first game.

