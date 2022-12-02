In 2020, art collector Zhou Yun (CZ) opened the brand ArTy ReTro with art dolls as the mainstay, and brought “The Mask” art dolls in collaboration with artist Zeng Fanzhi. And this year, Zhou Jing founded the art doll label ArTy ReTro Talents to support emerging artists, and joined hands with Chinese artist Ji Xin to launch the “Lady New Moon” art doll, and opened an exhibition and released it in the “1690” art collection space created by CZ meeting.

This time, we came to the “1690” art collection space and invited ArTy ReTro manager and art collector Zhou Yi (CZ) to share the items that have “emotions” due to daily use.

Levi’s x Yoshitomo Nara “PUP KING DENIM”

CZ : This is a collaboration between Levi’s and Yoshitomo Nara to make a dog doll out of denim. I like it so much that I put it in my most private bedroom.

First of all, I am a collector of Yoshitomo Nara. I have collected his works a long time ago, and I also lent them to the exhibition at Yuz Museum in Shanghai. In addition, in my own personal emotions, dogs represent a feeling of being accompanied by pets. In this 1690 art collection space, I also have my own personal space and studio, so I sometimes want to put some intimate feelings here.

BVLGARI OCTO L’ORIGINALE watch

CZ : This BVLGARI OCTO L’ORIGINALE is a watch that I often wear recently. I found a watch by chance. Its biggest feature is that it uses pure rubber as a strap. Because I am a person who tends to sweat easily, for me, OCTO L’ORIGINALE is the most comfortable watch to wear. It is very suitable for my daily collocation and also fits some of my personal ideas.

Later I found out that this was the first product made by designer Gerald Genta after he went from Audemars Piguet to BVLGARI. I am also a collector of Audemars Piguet watches. It retains the classic octagonal design of the original Gerald Genta, and then incorporates the golden classic elements of BVLGARI’s comparative logo.

Kent Razor + Shaving Foam Soap Dish + Foaming Brush + Proraso Aftershave

CZ : I am a bearded person, and the beard grows quite quickly. Shaving is one of the things I need to do every day, so I will also look for items in this area. Kent’s razor has been with me for about 5 or 6 years. I bought it at a British exhibition in Shanghai. Then I learned to use the most traditional foaming method to deal with my beard. Comes with after shave toner.

I think having a beard is quite an interesting thing. When I am not active in the field of art and fashion, the beard may also give other people some impressions in this regard. So I said that if a beard is a person who does this thing by himself, a business card, I would also like to give people the impression that I am a little brother with a beard.

Ni Youyu “Voice of History”, manuscript, 2016 + old huanghuali frame from the late Qing Dynasty, mounted

CZ : This is the manuscript of the work “View Of History”, which was given to me by Ni Youyu. “View Of History” is a very classic work in Ni Youyu’s golden water wash painting. He and I met about 8 years ago. We often get together, drink and talk about various topics about art.

This manuscript is a small thing that I happen to hang in this space. I collect a lot of works of art, many of which are large works, but often some small works similar to manuscripts, I think they are more humane. And behind this is also the emotion between me and the artist, because as a professional collector, it is actually very important to have a concept of growing together with your contemporaries, such a concept, so For me, this manuscript is the only way to be a professional collector. Moreover, I have carried out a very special treatment for this work. The frame used is an old huanghuali frame collected by my mother in the late Qing Dynasty, which fits very well together.

ArTy ReTro x Zeng Fanzhi “The Mask” Art Doll

CZ : The Dunhill COMPENDIUM COTTON SHIRT I’m wearing today echoes this ArTy ReTro x Zeng Fanzhi “The Mask” art doll.

The prototype of this masked man art doll comes from my home. My mother collected an original work of Zeng Fanzhi’s masked man about 20 years ago. It happened to be the first collection of contemporary art in my home. This painting we It has been here for 20 years. After I told this story to Mr. Zeng, he was also very moved. This is my first work, which contains a lot of my mental journey and some attempts at that time. Because I didn’t make dolls before, I just got involved in this matter as a pure collector or lover, so when I want to make a doll for the most important artist in China, what should I do? What do you want to convey in it?

In the art doll, we have been deliberating on the story behind it and made a reinterpretation between his most classic artistic image, the image of the mask, and the current state of mind of a young man and a young man today. and a reinvention process. This doll is also something I see every day. It makes me feel a little like “painting soul”. Sometimes when I look at it, I want to guess what he is thinking, or I can feel it. There is an incomprehensible mental state of loneliness and hesitation, and this mental state is often related to young people today, and even myself. Sometimes we may just need to have a little “ruthless” thing to wake ourselves up, so that we can better think about what kind of new works you will do in the future.