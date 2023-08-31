Revealing Secrets: How Cuban Singer La Diosa Built Her Fortune Despite Challenges

Cuban Singer La Diosa Reveals Secrets Behind Her Financial Success

In a recent interview on the podcast “Grinding Scrap,” Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, also known as La Diosa, shared her journey to financial stability and how she managed to acquire a spacious house despite the challenges she faced in Cuba.

La Diosa’s life seemed enviable compared to her fellow countrymen, boasting a well-maintained house with stable electricity and minimal economic difficulties. In the interview, she openly disclosed the strategies she employed to achieve such financial security.

According to La Diosa, she was able to purchase her spacious residence by selling two properties: her mother’s house in San José de las Lajas and her own property in Lawton. The proceeds from these sales provided the necessary capital for her current home, where she lived until her departure for the United States.

However, property sales were not the sole source of La Diosa’s income. The singer confessed to traveling to the Dominican Republic to purchase goods and subsequently resell them in Cuba. This entrepreneurial endeavor proved to be highly lucrative for her, allowing her to amass a substantial amount of money.

La Diosa also revealed that she had an exclusive contract with the German record label, Ambos Media, which guaranteed her a monthly income. However, she emphasized that the economic situation in Cuba had deteriorated significantly in recent years and the income from her contract would no longer be sustainable in the current economic climate.

Despite her financial stability, La Diosa did not shy away from expressing her dissatisfaction with the political situation in Cuba. She has previously voiced her grievances about censorship and the challenges she faced in supporting herself due to limited opportunities for her musical career.

“The only thing that was wrong in my life was the dictatorship,” La Diosa vehemently declared.

The interview resonated strongly with the Cuban community abroad, garnering significant support and solidarity. Many individuals identified with La Diosa’s experiences, highlighting the need for multiple sources of income to thrive in Cuba’s challenging economic environment.

As La Diosa continues her career in the United States, she remains an inspiration to many, demonstrating resilience and resourcefulness in the face of adversity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

