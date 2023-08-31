Valley Students Begin First Medical Courses in Program to Support Future Medical Professionals

Students from various school districts in the Valley have recently embarked on their first medical courses, led by a local doctor. This program aims to support and inspire students from rural and low-income areas who aspire to enter the medical profession in the future.

According to Beatrize Valenzuela, the Region One coordinator, more than two decades ago, students pursuing a career in medicine had to navigate their way through the process on their own, with no assistance or guidance. Now, with this initiative, students receive the necessary support and guidance to help them achieve their dreams.

The program begins when students enter high school, and it requires a genuine interest in medicine. It aims to provide the necessary moral and educational support that may sometimes be lacking from families who may not fully understand the challenges and sacrifices involved in pursuing a medical career.

Verónica Escobedo, a doctor at the DHR Hospital, emphasizes the importance of offering support to students who have a passion for medicine. She acknowledges that the career path can be arduous and requires significant dedication, and therefore, it is crucial to provide the necessary encouragement to aspiring medical professionals.

If a student is interested in pursuing a medical career, they are encouraged to reach out to their Gear-Up counselor. Enrollment for the program begins as early as the eighth school year.

This program not only gives students from underserved areas a chance to pursue their dreams but also helps to address the shortage of medical professionals in rural communities. With the guidance and mentorship of experienced doctors, these students have a better chance of succeeding in their medical journeys and making a positive impact on their communities in the future.