The Colombian Geological Service published a report on social networks establishing that a creature similar to the Loch Ness Monster swam in the area now occupied by Boyacá.

It is the Callawayasaurus colombiensis, a long-necked marine reptile whose existence is estimated to have been around 121 million years ago.

“It was one of the fossil specimens, from the group of plesiosaurs, found in the department of Boyacá in the 1940s.”

