Estudiantes Río Cuarto beat Almirante Brown 2-0 at home and returned to the reduced zone

On date 14 of the First National, Estudiantes de Río Cuarto defeated Almirante Brown 2-0 at home. The locals needed to win again, after the defeat on the previous date as a visitor against Deportivo Morón by 2-0. Marcelo Vázquez’s team showed an improvement in football and that is why he was left with an important victory.

The 1 to 0 for León was converted by Gastón Arturia six minutes into the second half.

#NacionalEnTyCSports⚽ Goal of @Rio4Students! Gastón Arturia gives him the 1-0 advantage over @Club_AlteBrown at plugin startup. You live it LIVE and exclusively on https://t.co/r4BCSvSNsa here 👉 https://t.co/sooSNIrksQ pic.twitter.com/2OK8vqRcxh — TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) May 7, 2023

The 2-0 for the locals was made by the former Instituto Mateo Bajamich at 42 minutes of the second stage.

#NacionalEnTyCSports⚽ Great goal from @Rio4Students! Mateo Bajamich extends the lead to 2-0 over @Club_AlteBrown. Enjoy it LIVE and exclusively on https://t.co/r4BCSvSNsa here 👉 https://t.co/sooSNIrksQ pic.twitter.com/5OftjZVrFa — TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) May 7, 2023

Those of the Empire will play the next date against Defensores de Belgrano as a visitor (with time and day to be confirmed).

The Dragon has 17 points and comes from being released and is outside the Reduced zone.

Those of Casanova, will be local the following date against All Boys (with time and day to be confirmed).

Summary of the match between Estudiantes Río Cuarto vs Almirante Brown

Marcelo Vazquez’s team has 19 points as a result of five wins, four draws and six losses.

Those led by the Uruguayan by Alejandro Orfila, were 21 units as a result of five wins, six draws and two losses.

Formations of Students from Río Cuarto and Almirante Brown

Tv: TyC Sports.

TyC Sports. Referee: Lucas Novelli.

Results of the First National

Table of positions of the First National

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

