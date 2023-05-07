“Here I am for you”

06 maggio 202313:45

Silvio Berlusconi intervenes at Forza Italia convention with a video message from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he has been hospitalized since 5 April. “Here I am, here for you, wearing a shirt and jacket for the first time in over a month,” he says. “We are the essential and loyal pillar of this majority, we are the backbone of this government”, underlines the blue leader, who delivers his speech sitting at a desk with a stack of papers in front of him, two copies of one of his books and a glass of water; in the background a billboard of Forza Italia, the Italian flag and the European one.

“We are the pillar of this majority” “We are the essential and loyal pillar of this majority, we are the backbone of this government. This is why we are in the field, to ensure that its decisions are truly correct, fair and balanced”, observes Silvio Berlusconi. “We want to increase pensions, wages, salaries that have remained the same as 20 years ago. We want to reduce the tax burden below 40% while it is now 44%. We want to build all the necessary infrastructure to make our And now we also urgently need to find an answer to the problem of drought to ensure that our fields don’t run out of water and the taps don’t run dry, as unfortunately happens today in some of our cities”, he points out.

“We are here to save our democracy” Speaking of his hospitalization, the leader of Forza Italia says: “A few nights ago, here at the San Raffaele I suddenly woke up with a question in my head that I couldn’t get rid of. ‘Why am I here? What am I doing? here? What am I fighting for here?’. Near me my Marta watched over. I asked her the same question. ‘Why are we here?’. And she replied: we are here because you worked so hard, are you committing a lot because to save our democracy and our freedom. And I want to remind you of this, I also want to tell you what I have thought and lived through, even if I know that doing so will really excite me”.

The story of his descent into the field Silvio Berlusconi in his speech at the Forza Italia convention told how between 1993 and January 1994 he developed the idea of ​​taking the field. Berlusconi started from a meeting with Fininvest pollsters in 1993 who announced to him “the victory of the Communists” in the imminent early elections, and the subsequent stages up to his announcement on TV with the Forza Italia Foundation.

“We are the saints of Liberty” “Forza Italia is for us like a secular religion – the blue leader then explains -, the religion of freedom that Benedetto Croce spoke of, a religion of the heart, of the mind, a commitment towards ourselves, our children, the Italians. I recommend, let’s go on like this, with conviction, enthusiasm, passion. No one will be able to defeat us, you will see that the Italians will consider us their lay saints, the saints of their freedom and well-being. I will be with you with the same enthusiasm and the same commitment as ’94, the future belongs to our ideas, the future must guarantee us true and complete freedom”.

“Europe is our new horizon” As for the European elections, Berlusconi clarified: “Dear friends, the elections are about a year away. Europe is our horizon of reference, only Europe can be a protagonist in the great global challenges, starting with the one posed by imperialism China. We must ensure that Europe becomes a true united continent, with voting rules different from the current ones. We must move from unanimity to qualified majority, which I have proposed could be the vote of 80/85% of the countries Europeans”.

“Take home important results” “In just a few months, the government has brought home important results, of which we are very proud. We will continue on this path, with a loyal and constructive relationship with our allies, to whom we are bound not only by a common program but by a true and consolidated friendship “. “I want to thank for what our ministers, the other members of the government, our group leaders and all our parliamentarians are doing, who make an essential contribution in quality and quantity to the work of the government”.

