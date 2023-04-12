Home Entertainment Euterpe cooperates with Hollywood Stars Collective to launch Nvgui NFT pre-sale | NFT_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Euterpe, the world‘s first IP-powered NFT as a Service and SocialFi platform, jointly launched the Nvgui (female ghost) NFT project with Hollywood avant-garde filmmakers and artist incubator Stars Collective, aiming to change the NFT market through its unique gameplay.

The theme of Nvgui revolves around the fatal love between the two worlds of life and death. “Once love begins, it will never end. Lovers may die because of love. And in love, the dead may also be resurrected.” In order to go beyond traditional narratives, Nvgui plans to create an NFT-based metaverse around the worldview of the “Alliance of Female Ghosts” With a series of original IPs, Nvgui will first recruit outstanding producers and artists around the world to produce an eight-episode mini-series, redefining the path of film and TV IP and content creation with Web3.0 technology.

Nvgui’s mini-series is about to start production and will provide NFT holders with a unique experience opportunity to get an immersive experience in the “Ghost Universe” and actively participate in the development of the series. By owning Nvgui NFT, holders will be able to contribute to the plot design, character development, and other aspects of mini-series and follow-up movies, making the film and television production process more collaborative.

This innovative approach to storytelling and content creation is a model of the entertainment possibilities offered by the Metaverse. By utilizing blockchain technology and NFT, Nvgui is ushering in a new era of entertainment that is more engaging, interactive and rewarding, for both creators and consumers.

To celebrate the launch of the Nvgui Producer Pass Pre-Sale, Euterpe and Stars Collective held a large offline event in Beverly Hills, Hollywood on March 23, 2023 during the NFT LA Conference. The event brought together industry leaders, opinion leaders, and creative talents to provide them with a unique and stunning NFT and Metaverse experience. On-site participants had the opportunity to preview Nvgui NFT, communicate with fellow enthusiasts, and learn about the latest developments in the NFT field.

Nvgui Producer Pass Pre-Sale provides buyers with the opportunity to participate in Nvgui NFT early. With its unique prospect and value, Nvgui NFT will sweep the NFT market. How this NFT-based metaverse and mini-series will develop in the months and years to come deserves the attention of the industry. The future of entertainment has arrived, and Nvgui NFTs are at the forefront of this exciting new era.

Euterpe is a trading market that provides high-quality IP NFT, embedded with the SocialFi ecosystem, which can turn passive fans into active stakeholders. Comprising blockchain innovators and intellectual property experts from Stanford University, Google, Tencent, ByteDance, Alibaba Entertainment, Sony Music, and Warner Bros., the team is committed to providing creators and collectors with a new experience.

Stars Collective once launched the “Imagination Award” at the Sundance Film Festival. Its founders have worked on a string of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Crazy Rich Asians, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Fatal Induction. The cooperation between Euterpe and Stars Collective represents a significant progress in revolutionizing the film and television industry through Web3.0 technology.

Source: IT Times Network


