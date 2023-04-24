Everyone stand aside for me What is the name of this song? Introduction to the original source-Fujian.com

Everyone quickly stood aside to welcome the upcoming Superman. A magical brainwashed rap has become a new pose for netizens to play memes. The small episode is loved by everyone because it is too funny. Next, the editor will sort out the meaning of “Douyin” and let everyone stand aside for you. Interested friends, let’s take a look.

Introduction to the meaning of “Tik Tok” everyone stands aside for me

1. The meaning of the stem

1. This stalk comes from a magical and funny episode of Pigman’s movie “Pigman: Embarrassing Crisis”;

2. It was a rap performance in which Superman appeared on the stage. Before Superman entered the stage, he dedicated a rap crit to the audience;

3. This episode is paired with Superman’s superb acting skills, and the magical sand sculptures are not lost in style, which brings unlimited fun to everyone;

4. The overall level of joy is not inferior to that of the popular Internet meme “I am DJ Pleasant Goat”, which was later edited into various show operation videos of the game by everyone;

Second, the origin of the stem

1. This stalk comes from the episode “Superman is Strong is Handsome” in the movie “Pigman: Embarrassed Crisis”;

2. The lyrics of the full version are: Everyone stand aside for me, because Superman is strong, I want to appear, it is a rap of Superman;

3. The funny level of the original video may only be 1%, but after being superhumanly strengthened, the funny level has risen rapidly, and it has become a popular online game word.

The above is the whole introduction to the meaning of “Tik Tok” that the editor brought to you.

Original Title: Introduction to the Meaning of Everyone Standing for Me in “Douyin”

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling