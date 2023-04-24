Can enterprises reduce the purchase of computer equipment?Microsoft proposes a new solution for cloud computing | TechNews Technology News

Microsoft has an inseparable relationship with computers, as it develops Windows, the operating system that powers most computers. Now Microsoft proposes a new solution to enterprises, thinking that enterprises can purchase fewer computers internally. What exactly is Microsoft thinking?

Microsoft began to provide a preview version of Windows 365 Frontline at the beginning of the month. Enterprise employees can log in to Windows 365 Frontline through any device during limited working hours. For example, shift and part-time workers can use this shared cloud computer without a computer for each person. Process work tasks and keep the applications, data and personal settings you use after use. When one person logs out of the cloud computer, the next employee can continue to use it, which greatly simplifies IT configuration.

Microsoft emphasized that Windows 365 Frontline can provide 3 people with access to cloud computers under a single authorization, and manage it with other Windows 365 cloud computers and endpoints using the Microsoft Intune solution.

Not only that, but the less computer equipment an enterprise needs, the less resources it needs to consume, which is of great help to the sustainable development of the environment.

For example, if a company has 300 customer service personnel handling customer messages across time zones or in shifts, and only 100 of them work online at the same time, they will switch to another group of customer service personnel when the time comes, so the company only needs to purchase 100 sets of Windows 365 Frontline licenses , can deploy a personalized cloud computer for each customer service staff. At the end of the shift, 100 customer service agents save their data and log out of the system, and the next group of customer service personnel can log in to the cloud computer to continue their work.

The form of cloud computers may have an impact on Microsoft’s long-term cooperation with Intel, AMD, and hardware partners such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo. These companies rely on selling computers for profit, and they always make the same argument every year, that is, new processors and They power new computers that will make people more productive, hoping to entice consumers to buy new machines. However, Microsoft has promised that no matter what kind of hardware equipment is used, the cloud computer will always provide suitable performance.

Windows 365 Frontline, a cloud computer solution, can be used in self-provided computers and remote working environments, without being restricted by shared computers within the enterprise, and a single authorization can allow 3 people to access, reducing the cost of some computer equipment Demand, which is why Microsoft believes that enterprises can purchase fewer computers and replace them with cloud computers.

(First image source: shutterstock)

