At the Cannes Film Festival also Robert Rodriguez and Sean Penn in the thirteen films added to the official selection

As anticipated, other titles have been announced that will be part of the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival. Surprisingly, there was also a film that has been discussed so much these days and that seemed out of the question.

As widely anticipated by the artistic director Thierry Fremauxnew titles arrive – even a total of thirteen – to complete the official selection of Cannes Film Festival. It took about ten days to get the clearest ideas, between titles arrived at the last moment and others to be re-evaluated, such as the most surprising of the films added to the competition, after the controversies we have told you about in recent days: The return Of Catherine Corsini. The vanished film reappeared, therefore, despite the allegations.

The film by the French director brings to seven, another record, the team of directors who will compete for an award in the palmares, which will be announced on the evening of May 27 in a ceremony conducted by Clare Mastroianni. Further addition in competition, the thriller Black Flies with Sean Penn, at home on the croisette, directed by the director at home Jean-Stephane Sauvaire. Nel cast anche Tye Sheridan e Mike Tyson.

Two additions from Latin America also for the non-competitive Cannes premiere section. It’s about lost in the night of the Mexican Very Escalante and the Argentine thriller Eurekadirected by Lisandro Alonsopast winner of Certain Regard, starring Viggo Mortensen e José Maria Yazpik. A third novelty is love and forests Of Valerie Donzelli. Also added out of competition and in the midnight screeningscon Abbé Pierre – A Life of Fighting by Frédéric Tellier, Little Girl Blue by Mona Achache, Bread and roses by Sarah Mani, The theorem by Marguerite di Anna Novion, Hypnotic of Robert Rodriguez e Project Silence of Kim Tae-gon.

Two other titles will compete in Certain Regard: Only the river flows Of Wei Shujun e A night Of Alex Lutz.