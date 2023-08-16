Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars: The Ultimate Battle of Champions for a $500,000 Prize

“Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars” Returns for Eighth Season with Top Athletes Competing for $500,000 Prize

Telemundo’s highly anticipated reality show, “Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars,” is set to return to the screen this year. The program will once again be hosted by Venezuelan presenter and journalist, Frederik Oldenburg. What sets this eighth season apart is that it will feature the most outstanding athletes from all previous editions competing against each other for a chance to win a grand prize of $500,000.

The unprecedented impact of the show has led Telemundo to bring back an edition that promises to be legendary. This time, the most exceptional participants from previous seasons will be divided into two iconic teams: the fiery red team and the determined blue team.

One of the biggest surprises of this season is the return of the first winner of the competition, Marisela “Chelly” Cantú. Cantú, who stood out as a host last year, will now compete as a participant. She expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying, “Chelly is back in the competition and coming out stronger than ever. Can she be the winner this time? ‘Exatlón All Stars’ premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 pm.”

In addition to Cantú, several other previous champions and runners-up have been confirmed for the show, including Alberto “El Venado” Medina (Season 3 Champion), Nate Burkhalter (Season 4 Champion), Briadam Herrera (Season 6 Champion), Yamilet Peña (Season 1 Champion), Shaila Pérez (Runner-up Season 3), and Alondra González (Runner-up Season 4).

In an interview with El Nuevo Día in 2022, the champion of the first season, Cantú, revealed her desire to be part of the competition. “I knocked on the doors of Telemundo to let them know that if there was an opportunity for me to be part of something within the competition, I wanted to be considered,” she said. Despite having no prior experience in entertainment and media, Cantú’s passion and enthusiasm were undeniable.

Since getting the opportunity to participate in 2020, Cantú has been dedicated to honing her skills in public speaking. She believes that her experience as a former contestant will guide her in playing the role with honor. Cantú revealed that she can’t wait to start running the circuits and compete with the current contestants.

The show has also introduced a new group of contestants for this season, including Aldo Tamez, Aaron Matos, Cynthia Castillo, Alejandra Valera, Esteban Castillo, Azul Grantón, Isabel Junio, Junior Diaz, Joseph Kuthy, Lilian Duran, Caterine Ibargüen, Estefanía Ahumada, Elsa Garcia, Horacio Gutiérrez, Jonny Magallón, Douglas Castillo, Iván Fernández, Marizol Landazuri, Rafael Nieves, and Selena Vera. With diverse backgrounds and impressive athletic achievements, these contestants are expected to bring excitement and fierce competition to the show.

“Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars” is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 pm. Viewers can expect an intense and thrilling season as the best athletes from previous editions go head-to-head for the ultimate prize of $500,000.

