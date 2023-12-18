Exatlón United States: Who Will Be the Next Athlete Eliminated?

In the latest episode of Exatlón United States, another athlete was eliminated, bringing the total number of expulsions to 12 so far in the season. The competition is heating up as the final approaches, with the blue team taking the lead in the competition by only losing four elimination duels, while the red team has lost five.

The elimination Sunday episode aired at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time and viewers were able to witness the departure of Alfredo from the blue team. This comes after nine other athletes were eliminated via elimination duel, and the rest were forced to leave the competition.

The reality show can be watched from Monday to Friday at 7:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM CT, and 5:00 PM Pacific. Fans can catch all the action on Telemundo.

As the competition intensifies, fans can’t help but speculate about who will be the next athlete to be eliminated. With the final drawing closer, tensions are running high as the remaining athletes battle it out for the top prize. Will the blue team maintain their lead, or will the red team make a comeback? Only time will tell as Exatlón United States continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling competitions and emotional moments.

