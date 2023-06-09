EXO will release a new album on July 10, Baekhyun and others will still participate in the comeback- Shangbao Indonesia

[Sina Entertainment News]South Korean boy group EXO will return with a new album on July 10.

According to informed sources, the production of EXO’s new album is about to be completed and has been confirmed to be released on July 10. This will be the first time in three years and eight months since EXO released its sixth album in November 2019 to release an official album with a full lineup. Although Baekhyun and other three members are currently in dispute with SM Entertainment, both parties agreed to continue EXO’s activities, so EXO is preparing for its comeback in an orderly manner.

SM responded: “EXO’s 7th full-length album will be released on July 10th, and promotional activities related to the album will be carried out as planned, and the specific schedule will be announced soon.”

Since their debut, most of EXO’s albums have sold over one million copies, and the cumulative record sales have exceeded 10 million. This time, their comeback with a new album will once again demonstrate EXO’s strength as the king of K-pop, arousing high expectations from fans.