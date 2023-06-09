Home » EXO will release a new album on July 10, Baekhyun and others will still participate in the comeback- Shangbao Indonesia
Entertainment

EXO will release a new album on July 10, Baekhyun and others will still participate in the comeback- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
EXO will release a new album on July 10, Baekhyun and others will still participate in the comeback- Shangbao Indonesia

June 09, 2023 at 19:53 PM

75

EXO to return with new album on July 10

[Sina Entertainment News]South Korean boy group EXO will return with a new album on July 10.

According to informed sources, the production of EXO’s new album is about to be completed and has been confirmed to be released on July 10. This will be the first time in three years and eight months since EXO released its sixth album in November 2019 to release an official album with a full lineup. Although Baekhyun and other three members are currently in dispute with SM Entertainment, both parties agreed to continue EXO’s activities, so EXO is preparing for its comeback in an orderly manner.

SM responded: “EXO’s 7th full-length album will be released on July 10th, and promotional activities related to the album will be carried out as planned, and the specific schedule will be announced soon.”

Since their debut, most of EXO’s albums have sold over one million copies, and the cumulative record sales have exceeded 10 million. This time, their comeback with a new album will once again demonstrate EXO’s strength as the king of K-pop, arousing high expectations from fans.

See also  Indonesia, sticks washed and reused to make anti Covid swabs for passengers. Scandal at the airport

You may also like

Dev Shetty (Fura Gems): «With gems we change...

Father’s Day: bank discounts of up to 40%...

Group pictures: French stuntman walks 277 meters of...

Sustainability, fashion seeks new centrality in EU decisions...

Neighbors from the west of Bariloche denounce a...

Designer brand b.Fleurs subsidiary line yeye by b.Fleurs...

place, date and how to get tickets

Floating Islands

The blue dollar remains stable, but the rest...

How Pope Francis’ health continues after the abdominal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy