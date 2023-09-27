Experience the Fairytale: Stay in Shrek and Fiona’s Cozy Love Nest on Airbnb!

Shrek and Princess Fiona’s enchanting love nest will soon be available for vacation rentals on Airbnb, as reported by Variety magazine. Set deep in the mystical forests of the Scottish Highlands, the picturesque abode is adorned with cozy furnishings and belongings that Shrek has collected over the years. Described as a secluded retreat amidst mud, moss, and murky water, it presents a comfortable escape from the outside world, offering guests a perfect way to immerse themselves in the tranquility and natural beauty of their surroundings.

According to Pop Base’s tweet, Shrek’s swamp will officially be open for bookings on Airbnb starting from October. Guests can look forward to relaxing by the warm glow of earwax candles, indulging in delicious parfaits, sharing stories around a crackling fire late into the night, relishing stacks of fresh waffles in the morning, and enjoying ultimate privacy in Shrek’s trusted toilet.

Adding a touch of whimsy to the experience, the official listing on Airbnb is narrated by none other than Donkey, Shrek’s beloved sidekick. Donkey excitedly mentions that he’ll be taking care of the swamp while Shrek is away this Halloween and is thrilled to provide visitors with a fairytale-worthy stay. In an amusing note, he advises guests not to pay attention to the “BEWARE” signs strewn about, as they are likely just decorative.

Shrek’s Swamp is just one of the many unique and showbiz-inspired accommodations that Airbnb has added to their listings in recent times. Alongside celebrity homes like those of Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher, the platform has also introduced themed stays based on popular shows and movies, such as Barbie’s Malibu dream house and Ted Lasso’s favorite pub.

Reservations for Shrek’s Swamp open on October 13, with stays available for a maximum of three people starting from October 27. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic and charm of Shrek and Fiona’s love nest firsthand.