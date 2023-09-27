Napoli’s Victor Osimhen Contemplates Legal Action Against Club Over TikTok Video Mocking Penalty Miss

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is considering taking legal action against his own club for a humorous video mocking his missed penalty on social media platform TikTok. The Nigerian player was subjected to ridicule by Napoli’s official account after failing to convert from the penalty spot against Bologna in Serie A.

This development comes on the same day that Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, was registered in the suspect registry of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office. De Laurentiis faces accusations of “accounting falsehood” and “fraudulent declaration” in relation to alleged fictitious capital gains in Osimhen’s signing from French club Lille.

Osimhen’s representative, Roberto Calenda, condemned the TikTok video and expressed the intention to take legal action to protect the player. Calenda described the video as a “serious event” that caused significant damage to Osimhen, adding to the negative treatment he has been receiving from media trials and fake news.

The incident further exacerbates the turbulent situation at Napoli, with Osimhen finding himself in the midst of the storm. Besides his involvement in the alleged fictitious capital gains investigation, the striker also had a confrontation with his coach, Rudi García, after being substituted shortly after his penalty miss.

Napoli’s start to the season has been far from ideal, winning only two of their first five games. This comes in contrast to their recent successes under former coach Luciano Spalletti, including winning the ‘Scudetto,’ their third in history and the first without the legendary Argentine Diego Armando Maradona.

Adding to the complications, Osimhen’s contract renewal remains uncertified despite months of negotiations. The Nigerian forward had been tempted by offers from Saudi Arabia but ultimately decided to stay in Naples. However, his current contract only extends until 2025.

The future for Osimhen at Napoli appears uncertain, as he seeks legal recourse while the club grapples with both on and off-field challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

