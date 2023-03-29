Of Mirko Graziano

«Napoli can also have its say in the Champions League. Milan: Maldini and Massara have been phenomenal up to now. Retegui is good, but he has to grow. Scamacca is not ready»

Bobo Vieri, the season enters the decisive phase. The Scudetto has now been assigned, and in the meantime Italian football is once again a protagonist in Europe.

Did you expect a similar Naples?



“It’s a perfect car. Never seen a club show up so strong after a real technical revolution. It’s incredible how painless the departures of people like Koulibaly, Mertens, Insigne, Ruiz have been made totally painless…».

Giuntoli and Spalletti the champions?



«Giuntoli is an old-fashioned ds, he goes out to fish the players in first person. I’m happy for him, we played together in Allievi del Prato: he was an old free man, all beatings and punches (ride).

And Spalletti?



«My father Bob esteems him very much, and my brother spoke highly of Luciano to me already at his time at Ancona. Spalletti’s teams play football well, it’s always been like this, and I’m thinking of Roma in particular. His imprint is very recognizable. This year is the icing on the cake in an important career. By now he has gained total experience, and he knows how to read every detail perfectly in the various moments of the race and of the season in general. Then, in my opinion, he has the right character to always keep the locker room in hand ».

Among the players, who puts on the cover?



«I’ll name four of them, who in my opinion are also the first four characters in this series A».

Let’s put them in order.



«In first place is Kim, Kim Kardashian I say (laughs). Seriously, I didn’t even know who he was. And here I think back to Giuntoli. I was very impressed by the personality of the Korean. He is always orderly, disciplined. He comes at you and woods you, lots of stuff. Then, of course, there’s Kvaratskhelia: he seems to me Jorge Best for the way he walks, dribbles, even for his hair. Oh well, 90% of those who follow football don’t even know who Best was…”. See also Manchester United won the League Cup for the first time in six years – yqqlm

In third and fourth place?



«I say Osimhen, devastating. Italy completed him from all points of view, and today is among the three strongest strikers in the world. Finally, we mustn’t overlook the “old” Lobotka, who reminds me of Xavi, someone who made a mistake every 10-12 months».

In short, is it a Napoli that can also dream in the Champions League?



“It wouldn’t be a surprise for me, even if he’ll have to be very careful about Milan.”

Do you see this challenge as more balanced than it seems today?



«Yes, I predict a very difficult and complicated double confrontation for the Azzurri. In the Champions League, “shirt” and tradition always have their weight. And then they are teams that know each other very well, I expect very tactical matches ».

Do you see a Milan involuntary compared to last season?



«Maldini and Massara have been phenomenal in recent years, because Milan doesn’t spend anything. It doesn’t do it today, it didn’t do it with the previous ownership. Paolo, Massara and Pioli work miracles. The property must now come out into the open, just hide. They need to clarify their goals. Maldini and Massara draw players thanks to experience, scouting and personal relationships. Maldini, in particular, is respected and listened to by any club in the world, and so he also manages to reach players that others could not even approach ».

Three Italian clubs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League: is it just a coincidence?



“No not at all. The Italian one remains an important football. We make ourselves respected, it’s a great pride. Here is everything to do high-level things. We have always been at the forefront of tactics, we produce coaches who know how to offer modern football, Spalletti on all of them. There’s less money today, that’s for sure, but with the right ideas and the tactical background of our football, you can command respect at all levels. There are also Roma and Juve in the Europa League, as well as Fiorentina in the Conference League. Indeed, I believe that Juve and Roma are among the favourites. And if Inter eliminate Benfica, we will certainly have a team in the Champions League final. Italian football is in pieces only in terms of stadiums and infrastructures». See also The predestined, the promise and the bet: the three hits of the Taurus winter market

Yes, Inter: season difficult to decipher.



«It is unacceptable to lose 9 out of 27 matches in the championship. Inter are strong, complete, they can’t let this avalanche of points fall by the wayside. It’s certainly an anomalous season in general, with a World Cup placed in winter, but the Nerazzurri are a squadron, I expect much more and it can’t have so much discontinuity».

Beatable Benfica?

«A very open challenge. Benfica are exceptional, they are the Napoli of Portugal. There the architect is not by chance Rui Costasomeone who smokes cigarettes and smokes football for a lifetime (ride). Extraordinary team, wonderful stadium: everything is there to do well. It’s no surprise that the Portuguese are in the quarter-finals.”

Is Lukaku the real balancer at Inter?



“Up until today he has been absent, everyone was expecting another Lukaku”.

Meanwhile, Conte’s adventure at Tottenham is over. Is he surprised by such an epilogue?



«Antonio goes into conflict with everyone, it’s his character. If you take him, you don’t have to expect someone who shuts up and everything is fine with him. And always on the edge, it’s his way of being, he can like it or not. You know who you get. Every two years does he fight with everyone? Yes. Does He always leave with problems? Yes. You know he’s demanding, serious. And it’s hard to have him in society, he doesn’t let you sleep peacefully. They are choices. There are coaches like Conte and Mourinho who hammer at all hours, put pressure and always demand the best. And then there are those who are fine with anything, they stay there. Everyone trains and sees football in their own way, and it doesn’t mean that this or that coach is right ».

Your ideal coach when you were a footballer?



«Marcello Lippi! He was the top of the top for charisma, ideas and way of proposing football. But I repeat, everyone is made in his own way. I think of Eriksson, another great coach. His pulse was always close to zero. The most pissed off? One day he walks into the locker room and says “Damn guys”, and bangs his fist on the table (ride). But in Lazio there were players like Mancio, Sinisa, Nesta… All people you didn’t have to say anything to». See also Tennis, Nadal returns to winning after eight months

National Chapter: what do you think of Retegui?



«It is promising, positive impact. A really nice goal scored against England: perfect control and immediate, precise shooting. From pure center forward the goal in Malta. Mancio was right once again: if he sees a good player, he throws him in without much problem. In any case, Mateo has to play and still improve a lot».

In general, the national team is still not convincing.

«Slow restarts. We are at work in progress, with a very large sign. It’s hard to replace men like Chiellini and Bonucci for example: they have been the best defenders in the world in the last 10 years and guaranteed wise management of the most delicate moments. Experienced people, who have always played for the highest goals. They weighed heavily on and off the pitch. Let’s hope that at least Bonucci can go on a little longer».

Are you worried about qualifying for the next European Championship?

“Now you always have to worry. I feel calm alone in the middle of the field. Verratti, Jorginho and Barella are very strong and the turnover is already there. I am thinking of Tonali, Frattesi and Locatelli. Tonali is a pillar of Milan, Locatelli is a great talent and I expect to see him again immediately in blue. For the rest, Mancini always needs the best building and above all the Church. The 100% Juventus player is a lot to us, he guarantees leg, speed, goals and assists: we cannot do without him. And always ahead, I can’t wait for Raspadori to recover as well, someone who plays really well».

Scam?

«He’s too far behind, I thought he played more continuously at West Ham. He has to show more, he has to score more goals ».

What do you think of those who argue about natives?



«They are poor people, ancient mentality, dinosaur stuff. In Australia I grew up with kids from all over the world…”