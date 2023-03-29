Learn about the ways it can be used and enjoy its benefits. Using essential oils for cosmetic purposes is becoming increasingly fashionable due to their natural origin and their multiple benefits. We tell you what you can get using the lavender one.

HUILA DAILY, HEALTH

Many doubts arise to all of us when we read opinions or listen to someone close to us talk about the benefits of this or that beauty product of natural origin. And it is that it is impossible not to wonder if it is really as good and effective as they say or if there is enough of an urban legend behind it.

Where does lavender essential oil come from?

I’m sure you’re very familiar with lavender plants because they smell amazing and they’re everywhere (especially on Instagram). Lavender essential oil is obtained from the flowers themselves, those that have such a characteristic purple hue and spike shape. Remember that essential oils are very concentrated and some of them are better to dilute. Read the packaging first.

The smell of lavender is as unique as the essence and beauty that awakens when you see it. But, beyond this, what are the basic uses that can be given to this plant?

Improves the condition of the skin

According to the official page of the Angulo pharmacy, one of the benefits of the oil from this plant is to improve the softness and hydration of the skin, since it has analgesic, anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties.

In fact, it also helps to heal wounds or scars in case of having suffered a blow.

Reduce stress and anxiety

According to the portal specialized in health and well-being, Hogar Manía, lavender can help calm people down and relieve asthma.

In fact, you can take a lavender leaf with a glass of hot water every morning to improve your health.

Reduces hair oiliness

According to the official page of the Arbosana pharmacy, this plant helps to reduce fat, clean and reduce dandruff in the hair.

To test this benefit you can mix a tablespoon of olive oil, two of lavender oil and another of almond oil. When you have the desired consistency, apply the mixture on your scalp for 15 minutes and wash it out for a better style.

What benefits does lavender essential oil have?

Lavender essential oil is attributed relaxing and calming properties and is a good ally when it comes to relaxing and sleeping better. But not only that, as you can read below:

-Has antibacterial and antifungal properties.

-It is also used to heal wounds and burns, and to treat insect bites, dermatitis, dandruff, fungus and warts.

-It is antispasmodic, which makes it useful in the treatment of mild throat and bronchial infections.

-It is anti-inflammatory, regenerative and very suitable for acne problems.

-It enhances the effects of other oils, therefore, it is a good travel companion for almost all of them.

Is there any precaution to take when using it?

As it can cause drowsiness, it is contraindicated for people with low blood pressure, and its use is not recommended in children or pregnant women. If in doubt, consult your doctor.

On the other hand, when you go to get an essential oil, be it lavender or any other ingredient, use commercial brands and buy it in a pharmacy, herbalist or specialized place. It is not advisable to buy cosmetics in craft markets because they do not usually undergo the same sanitary or quality controls as commercial brands.