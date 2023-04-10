Today (10th), Dragon TV’s large-scale star elements combined with inspirational experience variety show “Extreme Challenge” officially announced the guest lineup for the ninth season. The program will be broadcast every Sunday night at 21:00 from April 16th. Da Zhangwei, Gong Jun, Huang Jingyu, Huang Minghao, Huang Xiaoming, Jia Nailiang, Times Youth League Yan Haoxiang, Yue Yunpeng (in alphabetical order) form a new season “extreme challenge group” to meet new challenges together.

As an “old friend” of Dragon TV, Da Zhangwei not only contributed many wonderful stage performances in programs such as “City of Philharmonic” and “Our Song”. On the one hand, he is humorous and witty, and uses music to convey joy to the public. On the other hand, he is keen to export his views. With a transparent heart and an innocent attitude, he has become a representative of “sobriety” in many people’s minds. Joining “Extreme Challenge” for the first time, Zhang Wei, who “does not take the usual path”, is ready to go and will create more surprises for the audience.

There is also Huang Xiaoming who has an “indissoluble bond” with Dragon TV. He once served as a judge in “The Voice of the Chinese Dream” broadcast in 2013. He was recognized by the audience for his super affinity and responsible attitude during the selection. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Huang Xiaoming’s career. This “big brother” who has accumulated a lot of audience popularity and popularity hopes to use the power of beauty to drive more people to challenge the unknown.

Yan Haoxiang, the Times Youth League, grew up watching “Extreme Challenge”. He is also the youngest guest in the nine seasons, successfully injecting “new power” into the “Comprehensive N Generation” IP. Yan Haoxiang, who acted as a recruiter in Dragon TV’s “Seniors”, showed his super logical reasoning ability. In one episode, he also faced the kicks of Yue Yunpeng and Jia Nailiang sent by “Extreme Challenge”. It shows the active and enterprising spirit of contemporary youth.

While maintaining the freshness, “Extreme Challenge” also does not forget to stick to its original intention and continue to accompany a group of “acquaintances” to move forward happily. Gong Jun, Huang Jingyu, Huang Minghao, Jia Nailiang, and Yue Yunpeng, five members of the “extremely challenging group”, have already sparked sparks in previous seasons of the show. The love and killing of the “Jia Yu” group, the sympathy of the “Shuanghuang” group, the tacit understanding of the “Yue Liang” group, and the amazing synchronization of the “Junliang” group…all have left deep and beautiful memories for the audience.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zu Weiwei

