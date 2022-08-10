While we don’t know who will play Lara Croft in the next Tomb Raider movie, British director Edgar Wright (Shaun of Zombies) has revealed his fantasy for the role – Aubrey Wright Plaza (Operation Fortune: Streets of War, Emily the Criminal).

Aubrey Plaza revealed on “The Jimmy Tonight Show” that her best friend Edgar Wright saw her new movie “Criminal Emily” on the cover of MovieMaker magazine, according to IGN. , and mistaken her for the new Laura.

Aubrey Plaza also shared an episode of the two about the matter: “My friend Wright texted me right away when he saw this magazine and asked me excitedly that you are the new Tomb Beauty. Lara Croft? I said to him ‘You got it wrong, that’s my new movie ‘Emily the Criminal”.”

Apparently, Edgar Wright mistook the purse worn by Aubrey Plaza in the magazine for Laura’s signature gun holster, causing confusion. Wright also “stubbornly” tweeted that this is 100% true.

In the two early 2000s Tomb Raider movies, Laura was played by Angelina Jolie. Most recently, Alicia Vikander played the role in 2018’s Tomb Raider: Origins. Vikander was originally supposed to reprise the role in the sequel, but after MGM lost the film rights to Tomb Raider, it was revealed that Vikander would no longer play Laura.