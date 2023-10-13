Famous Director Guo Baochang Passes Away: The Legacy of Promoting Zhang Yimou, Chen Kaige, and the Classic ‘Mansion Gate’

Famous Director Guo Baochang Passes Away; Promoted Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige

(Beijing, October 11) – The film industry is mourning the loss of renowned director Guo Baochang, who passed away in Beijing yesterday at the age of 83. Guo Baochang, a graduate of the Directing Department of Beijing Film Academy, directed more than 30 film and television dramas, leaving a significant impact on Chinese cinema.

Among his notable works were “The Mist of the Goddess Peak,” “Chunlan Qiuju,” and “Huaiyin Hou Han Xin.” However, it was the TV series “Mansion Gate” that became his most beloved and iconic creation. This series chronicled the rise and fall of a family and is considered a classic in Chinese television history.

“The Mansion Gate” played a pivotal role in shaping the fifth generation of Chinese directors. Prominent directors Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige expressed their condolences upon hearing the news of Guo Baochang’s passing. Zhang Yimou, famous for films such as “Hero” and “Raise the Red Lantern,” acknowledged Guo Baochang’s influence on his generation of directors. Chen Kaige, known for the Academy Award-winning film “Farewell My Concubine,” expressed his gratitude to Guo Baochang for his guidance and support during his early career.

Zhang Yimou posted a heartfelt message on his studio’s Weibo account, remembering his time with Guo Baochang. He recounted an anecdote of a meal at Guo Baochang’s house where the director passionately discussed his dream of creating “The Mansion Gate.” Zhang Yimou expressed his sadness and bid farewell to his mentor, hoping for continued success in the afterlife.

Chen Kaige, like Zhang Yimou, took to Weibo to pay tribute to his senior brother, friend, and teacher. He credited Guo Baochang for his instrumental role in helping him during his directorial debut. Chen Kaige highlighted the inseparable connection between Guo Baochang’s blood and Beijing, recalling the impact of “The Mansion Gate” and emphasizing the lasting influence Guo Baochang had on the industry and his heart.

Liu Peiqi, who played a significant role in “The Mansion Gate,” expressed shock and sadness at the sudden passing of Guo Baochang. Liu Peiqi remembered a recent conversation with Guo Baochang, where they discussed the release of a new book based on the TV series. Liu Peiqi acknowledged the profound impact Guo Baochang had on his career and will cherish his memories of working together forever.

Guo Baochang’s life held its fair share of struggles. Born as Li Baochang in 1940, he faced numerous challenges, including the loss of his father at a young age and subsequent struggles. However, these experiences, including his adoption by the Le family in Tong Ren Tang and changing his name to Guo Baochang, became the inspiration for his renowned TV series, “The Mansion Gate.”

The creation process of “The Mansion Gate” endured several setbacks and took Guo Baochang 38 years to complete. Destroyed manuscripts and personal hardships did not deter him from realizing his vision. In 1995, he began writing the script again, dedicating his every waking moment to its completion. Guo Baochang poured his heart and soul into this series, considering it not just a drama but his life’s work.

“The Mansion Gate” resonated with audiences due to its authentic portrayal of characters inspired by real people in Guo Baochang’s life. The character Li Xiangxiu, based on his adoptive mother, became a perfect embodiment of his own immense love and respect for her. Guo Baochang painstakingly crafted each scene, ensuring that his mother would have no reason to find fault in the portrayal.

Throughout his career, Guo Baochang garnered respect from colleagues and collaborators alike. Notable directors and actors eagerly took part in “The Mansion Gate,” both in small and significant roles. Chen Kaige himself partook in the series after Guo Baochang invited him to play a part on set. Director Zhang Yimou willingly shaved his head for his character, showcasing the dedication that Guo Baochang’s works inspired.

In his later years, Guo Baochang continued to contribute to the arts, staging adaptations of “The Mansion Gate” in drama and Peking Opera performances. Two years ago, at the age of 81, he published two books sharing his experiences, including an autobiographical essay titled “They Are All Big Roles” and a work exploring Peking Opera titled “The Great Game: What’s So Good About Peking Opera.”

As the industry mourns the loss of Guo Baochang, his impact on Chinese cinema remains indelible. His passion, dedication, and influence on younger generations of directors, exemplified by the success of Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige, serve as a testament to his enduring legacy. Guo Baochang’s contributions to the art of filmmaking will continue to be celebrated, as “The Mansion Gate” stands as a symbol of his remarkable life and career.