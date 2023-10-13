The Municipal Government Party Group Holds Special Study Meeting on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech during Zhejiang Inspection

The municipal government party group of Jiaxing held a special study meeting on October 11 to deeply study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang. The purpose of the meeting was to comprehensively and in-depth study and understand the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speech, unify thoughts, will, and actions, and promote the implementation of his important speech in Jiaxing.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Municipal Government, and Mayor Li Jun presided over the meeting, which aimed to ensure that the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speech is effectively implemented in Jiaxing.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang has provided strategic and overall guidance for the development of the province. The speech has set the direction of progress and offered fundamental guidance for all work. Therefore, it is crucial for the municipal government system to learn, publicize, and implement the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speech.

The meeting stressed the importance of persistence in “hard work” to achieve results. It was emphasized that the municipal government needs to deeply study and practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The focus should be on understanding and seeking in-depth understanding to achieve practical results. The important guiding spirit of Xi Jinping’s inspection and guidance in Jiaxing should be used to guide practice and promote work.

To effectively implement the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speech, the meeting outlined several key areas. First, the municipal government should focus on high-quality development as the primary task. Innovation, strong industry support, reform, and opening up should be utilized to promote the quality, efficiency, and power changes of Jiaxing’s economic development.

Second, the municipal government needs to establish a correct view of political performance, adhere to scientific decision-making, and focus on the long-term benefit of the people. The aim is to create achievements that can withstand the test of history and the people.

Lastly, the meeting emphasized the need to enhance motivation, stimulate the spirit of being practical and at the forefront, and implement the requirements of being daring, good at planning, and working hard. The aim is to strive to be the first, overcome difficulties, and deliver a high-scoring report on Jiaxing’s economic and social development in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the special study meeting of the municipal government party group highlighted the importance of deeply studying and implementing the spirit of Xi Jinping’s important speech. By doing so, the government aims to unify thoughts, will, and actions and promote the effective implementation of Xi Jinping’s vision in Jiaxing.

