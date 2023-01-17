The singer Xie Lisi, who participated in the recording of “The Same Song” used by the CCP’s CCTV to praise the CCP and promote political ideology in the early years, died. (Image source: Weibo screenshot)

[Looking at China, January 16, 2023]From the end of 2022the cpcAfter the sudden release of epidemic control, the number of infections and deaths in the mainland has skyrocketed. Celebrities, experts and professors in various fields have died together. Dozens of celebrities have also died of illness in the entertainment industry in mainland China, including many propagandists who participated in the CCP or itself asCommunist Party memberswhich includes the famous song “The Same Song” who once recorded the praises of the CCP and the propaganda of political ideologysinger chelis。

On January 13, her husband Lang Wenyao posted on his mainland Weibo accountobituaryconfirmed that Ms. Xie Lisi, a famous singer, was in Beijing at the age of 75, but did not disclose the specific cause of the disease, only saying that Xie Lisi “died due to illness”. Later, it was reported that a person familiar with the matter disclosed many details of Xie Lisi’s death on the Internet .

On the 14th, a Weibo blogger with the name “Li Pingkang 1991” revealed that his grandmother and Xie Lisi were patients in the same ward, so he had witnessed the whole process. He revealed in the post: Xie Lisi checked in 3 weeks ago In the respiratory ward of Beijing China-Japan Hospital, he suffered great pain during his hospitalization, and finally passed away due to the deterioration of his condition. The Netease account “Yufeng Yujianshuo” posted an article saying: “Netizens who are familiar with Xie Lisi know that she has a serious underlying disease, and coupled with the current epidemic environment, it is likely to be related to her. ”

Xie Lisi was born in Chongqing in 1947. During her lifetime, she was a national first-class actor of the China Film Orchestra and enjoyed the treatment of an expert from the State Council. From the 1970s to the 1980s, Xie Lisi and Wang Jieshi released more than 10 albums, and the two sang many songs together. They also participated in the recording of “The Same Song” used by the CCP’s CCTV to praise the CCP and promote political ideas.

According to Lu media reports, Xie Lisi’s fate in her later years was full of disasters. She suffered from cerebral infarction at the age of 50, and her only daughter died of lung cancer at the age of 67. After the news of her death came out, filmmaker Yu Yong confirmed the news again at night: “The famous singer Xie Lisi unfortunately passed away in Beijing at 2:05 p.m..”

At present, the number of infections and deaths in the mainland has increased sharply, but the CCP officials have kept the cause of death of these people secretive, trying to cover up the truth of the epidemic, and issued a notice to the funeral home to “block the news of the epidemic”, and even the family members are not allowed to fill in the cause of death of the deceased as “new crown”.

In addition, Guan Zongxiang, the father of mainland male director and screenwriter Guan Hu, also passed away in the early morning of January 13, and his obituary was released on January 15. It is reported that Guan Zongxiang is also an actor. She has performed nearly 20 operas, dramas, and Peking operas. vice captain.

