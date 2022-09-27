Original title: The famous South Korean composer and singer Don Spike was arrested by the police on suspicion of drug use!Wrote songs for SJ EXO

South Korean singer-songwriter Don Spike has been arrested by police on suspicion of repeated drug use.

This morning, the media broke the news that a famous singer and songwriter A was arrested for drug use. Soon after, the police confirmed that the singer was Don Spike. Police said Don Spike is under police investigation and police will apply to the court to detain Don Spike shortly.

Don Spike debuted as a singer in 1996, and he also wrote songs as a composer for popular singers such as EXO, Superjunior, and Lee Seung-hwan.

