The new chapter of Yujun Aoting’s stand-alone story RPG “Fantasy Three Kingdoms” “Fantasy Three Kingdoms-Tianyuan Strange Events” is now available for free on Steam, iOS and Android. In the game, you can once again experience the coexistence of human beings, gods and monsters, and the world intertwined with reality and reality.

The classic stand-alone plot “Fantasy Three Kingdoms” has stepped into mobile phones to create game content without a time limit. You can play at your own pace at any time. A complete single-player martial arts RPG game. The new “Fantasy Three Kingdoms-Tianyuan Strange Records” continues “Fantasy Three Kingdoms 3” The timeline of the game opens a new chapter in the legend.

game introduction

It was the fifth year of Zhongping. Although the Yellow Turban was flat, the chaos was still there, and the turmoil continued.

Zanghualou secret agent Fu Ce and Lianshan Pavilion senior Qiao Fang, under the order of Shangshu Lu Zhi, went to Qiao County to search for the lost classics of the Yellow Turban Army.

The boy thus set foot on the vast land of China and opened a new chapter of the legend!

We will follow Fu Ce’s adventures and hardships, and witness the mythical truth hidden behind history.

You will also meet countless unique characters, such as brotherhood, confidantes, enemies of fate, heroes and heroes.

Is this unexpected journey a fateful cause and effect that has been entangled for several lifetimes? Or is it fueled by someone?

Like countless legendary stories, teenagers travel, have adventures, encounters, and then——

With twists and turns in the plot and unpredictable ending, I look forward to the day when it will be revealed!

[Inheriting the past and ushering in the future, stirring up the brand-new fantasy three worlds]

Fantasy Three Kingdoms of all dynasties is good at integrating ancient mythology and the history of the Three Kingdoms. What role will the new organization “Lianshan Pavilion, Zanghualou, and Lishou” play in the torrent of history this time? Anecdotes and anecdotes hidden in historical records are about to be revealed…

[Life and death depend on each other, a heart-stirring and moving plot]

For the first time across the period of the Three Kingdoms, explore the land of China with various romantic figures from all ages. With the development of countless adventures, multiple branches, and multiple plots, experience the more majestic and magnificent fantasy three worlds.

【Majestic and breathtaking game scenes】

The brand-new map and detailed representation of the Fantasy Three Kingdoms beyond the past dynasties, delicately present the world view of the Three Kingdoms Fantasy, travel freely with the protagonist Fu Ce, and explore the anecdotes hidden in various places.

[Beautiful characters, a visual feast worthy of collection]

The operable characters are the most in history. Original character portraits, rich combat systems, movie-level animation performances, and full-story voices lead into an immersive game experience. Every frame is a beautiful visual feast.

[In-depth interactive, multi-interesting game puzzle solving]

In addition to the advancement of the plot accompanied by various puzzle-solving explorations, there are also a variety of witty mini-games waiting for you to experience, challenging your creativity and observation skills.