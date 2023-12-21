Home » Farruko: Reinventing Himself Through Music, Entrepreneurship, and Spirituality
Puerto Rican artist Farruko is embracing a new chapter in his life. Embracing his love for motorcycles and speed, he recently launched his Carbon Armor Scooter motorcycle, in collaboration with Maxuma. Despite the limited edition selling out quickly in direct sales with wholesalers, the vehicle is now available through various dealers.

“I did it my way. I gave it my name,” the singer shared about his involvement in the motorcycle’s design. Farruko also expressed his plans to launch new models in the future, while cherishing the limited edition of the Carbon Armor Scooter.

In an interview, Farruko revealed the motivation behind his entrepreneurial venture, citing a desire for change in his life, and his passion for motorcycles and speed. He also spoke about the setbacks he’s faced in his experiences with motor racing.

The artist’s spiritual conversion has led to a new perspective on life, which he describes as being filled with peace and wisdom. However, he acknowledged the economic challenges that have arisen since the decision to change his lifestyle and the impact on his career.

Amidst the personal and professional transformations, Farruko shared his thoughts on creating a mixed album with Christian themes and music aimed at a wider audience. He expressed his belief that music is a form of art and expression. He plans to release the album in early 2024, featuring a repertoire of about 15 songs.

Farruko emphasized the importance of maintaining balance in faith and identity, cautioning against extremes in religious belief. He believes that being a Christian is an action that should reflect in a person’s character and not necessarily need to be explicitly mentioned in every song.

As he continues to pursue his entrepreneurial endeavors and reinvent himself, Farruko looks forward to sharing his new music and continuing to embrace his passions with a renewed sense of purpose and identity.

