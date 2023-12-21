Atlanta SIGNED pitcher from Arizona and KBO

The 2023 season of the Atlanta Braves in the MLB had excited fans of the Georgia state organization as they were the winningest team in all of baseball and were widely crowned in the East division of the old circuit. However, the dream ended early for the Braves as they were eliminated from the AL Division Series by the Philadelphia Phillies. From that moment, the management of the Atlanta Braves began working on the 2024 campaign, carrying out transactions aimed at deepening all areas of the game.

Players like left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer, outfielder Jarred Kelenic, and infielders Evan White and David Fletcher have arrived at Truist Park to round out the team and be competitive in 2024. Additionally, Taylor Widener, a 29-year-old right-handed pitcher, has been added to the Braves’ roster, as reported by MLB Transaction Tracker. Widener, who was previously with the Arizona Diamondbacks, will seek to return to MLB with the Atlanta Braves after playing in the Korean League in 2023.

Widener’s contract includes an invitation to spring training, where he will try to convince manager Brian Snitker and earn a spot in the rotation for the 2024 season. The Braves already have a projected rotation with Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Bryce Elder as the main starters, and Widener will be joining the competition for the fifth starter position.

With these new additions, the Atlanta Braves are gearing up for a competitive 2024 season and hope to make a strong comeback after their early exit from the 2023 playoffs.