Fashion Lounge Berlin 2023 @ JW Marriott Berlin – BFW SS24 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

On July 15, 2023, a total of 16 up-and-coming designers and young boutiques will host a “Fashion Lounge” with a fashion show at the well-known JW Marriott Hotel during Berlin Fashion Week. Here visitors to the open to public event will find everything from elegant haute couture to avant-garde and upcycled fashion and jewellery, everything their heart desires and possibly their new favorite label.

Place of New Beginnings

The JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is already known for eventful events and this year uses the motto “Place of New Beginnings” to offer up-and-coming talents a platform or location. You can introduce yourself to hotel guests, those interested in fashion, Fashion Week guests and the general public at their own stands and on the catwalk. This helps them and their fashionable creations to be discovered and to get more exchange and attention.

There is something for everybody

At 6 p.m., after a successful Fashion Lounge day, the fashion show takes place, where the designers present their best creations and at the end get their own applause. The models set off on stage to atmospheric music from a live DJ and always show a handful of looks from one label. The changes cannot be overlooked due to the diversity and differences of the labels. Crochet, patchwork, vintage, recycling, upcycling, print and glitter fashion – everything is there and convincing in creative fashion designs. We see specially constructed frilled dresses, extraordinary silhouettes, tight corsets, but also deconstructed cut-out two-piece suits or even cotton underwear on the catwalk. It’s definitely worth checking out the looks and combing through the labels. Because there is something for everyone.

Participants of the Fashion Lounge at the JW Marriott Hotel Berlin:

Anekdot Boutique -Sofie Andersson

Atelier Laura Michelle – Laura Will

Bollëy Clothing – Alagie Musa Ceesay

ByDori – Doran Hayoun

From Prato Design – Laetitia de Prato

Domas Crochet Design – Olena Maximow

Genevieve – The Label – Genevieve Meier

Impari – Jana Heinemann

Muriel Valerie – Muriel Hagmann

Mary Ruud

Nicas Concept – Carolina & Nika Neuhold

Skylanderx -Kylie Palazzo

Sóley Love Jewellery – Juliana Boldt

Trashed Words – Ronika Pipal

Zsolea – Züleyha Dalkilic

Zoule Studio – Kimberly Zola

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

Fashion Lounge Berlin 2023 @ JW Marriott Berlin – Runwayfotos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

