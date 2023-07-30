Home » Fashion Lounge Berlin 2023 @ JW Marriott Berlin – BFW SS24 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends
On July 15, 2023, a total of 16 up-and-coming designers and young boutiques will host a “Fashion Lounge” with a fashion show at the well-known JW Marriott Hotel during Berlin Fashion Week. Here visitors to the open to public event will find everything from elegant haute couture to avant-garde and upcycled fashion and jewellery, everything their heart desires and possibly their new favorite label.

Place of New Beginnings

The JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is already known for eventful events and this year uses the motto “Place of New Beginnings” to offer up-and-coming talents a platform or location. You can introduce yourself to hotel guests, those interested in fashion, Fashion Week guests and the general public at their own stands and on the catwalk. This helps them and their fashionable creations to be discovered and to get more exchange and attention.

There is something for everybody

At 6 p.m., after a successful Fashion Lounge day, the fashion show takes place, where the designers present their best creations and at the end get their own applause. The models set off on stage to atmospheric music from a live DJ and always show a handful of looks from one label. The changes cannot be overlooked due to the diversity and differences of the labels. Crochet, patchwork, vintage, recycling, upcycling, print and glitter fashion – everything is there and convincing in creative fashion designs. We see specially constructed frilled dresses, extraordinary silhouettes, tight corsets, but also deconstructed cut-out two-piece suits or even cotton underwear on the catwalk. It’s definitely worth checking out the looks and combing through the labels. Because there is something for everyone.

Participants of the Fashion Lounge at the JW Marriott Hotel Berlin:

Anekdot Boutique -Sofie Andersson
Atelier Laura Michelle – Laura Will
Bollëy Clothing – Alagie Musa Ceesay
ByDori – Doran Hayoun
From Prato Design – Laetitia de Prato
Domas Crochet Design – Olena Maximow
Genevieve – The Label – Genevieve Meier
Impari – Jana Heinemann
Muriel Valerie – Muriel Hagmann
Mary Ruud
Nicas Concept – Carolina & Nika Neuhold
Skylanderx -Kylie Palazzo
Sóley Love Jewellery – Juliana Boldt
Trashed Words – Ronika Pipal
Zsolea – Züleyha Dalkilic
Zoule Studio – Kimberly Zola

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

Fashion Lounge Berlin 2023 @ JW Marriott Berlin – Runwayfotos

