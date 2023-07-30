Tado thermostats: buy starter kits now at great prices

PR/Business Insider

The extensive Tado starter kit, consisting of ten thermostats and a bridge, is reduced at Tink. Instead of 879.96 euros, it now only costs 579.95 euros – a great deal.

With the smart radiator thermostats from Tado, you can program and control your heating from your cell phone or by voice command.

With thermostats such as those from the manufacturer Tado, the heating can also be integrated into the smart home. That’s a good idea in view of the increased energy prices: you can easily control the heating when you’re out and about. At Tink, the starter kit, consisting of ten Tado thermostats and the associated bridge, has just been reduced by more than 300.00 euros* – that’s a 34 percent saving compared to the recommended retail price. Converted to a thermostat, you save a lot of money with the bundle. The set with half as many thermostats is also on offer.

Tado thermostats in the Tink offer: Get the deals here

Depending on how many radiators you want to equip with smart thermostats, Tink has just the right offer for you: The Tado starter kits are available with either five or ten thermostats including a bridge.

With savings of up to 34 percent, the deals at Tink are definitely worth it – especially for smart home newcomers. The V3+* starter set consists of five or ten Tado thermostats and the associated Internet bridge, which is required for control. With the Tado starter kit, you can smartly upgrade several radiators and in this way save heating costs and thus energy in the long term. Because with a smart thermostat, you control the heating via cell phone and voice command to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant. You can set individual heating plans and only heat when it is necessary. Of course, the temperature can also be regulated manually on the thermostat.

Other advantages of the Tado thermostats at a glance:

For a comfortable and healthy room climate Intelligent functions take over the entire heating control Can be easily integrated into the smart home New: child safety device can be activated via app Ideal for individual room control With open window detection

Thanks to the remote control, you can even turn on the heating on your way back from work, so that you get a warm home – without the heating running all day. There are even more functions available in the Tado app: Here you can create schedules for each thermostat and get an overview of the air quality measurement. A sensor for this is installed in the thermostat. In addition, you have access to an energy saving report that analyzes your energy consumption on the heating. Practical! This helps counteract rising heating bills.

