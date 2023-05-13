2023Year5moon13Day——The fast-paced journey spanning more than 20 years of film history starts again, with a new chapter“Fast and Furious 10”AtMay 12The grand premiere was held in Rome, and the super luxurious creative team appeared, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Jason Stein The heavy cast composed of Sen and others became the focus of the audience. After the premiere, overseas word-of-mouth has exploded, and many overseas media have given a very high evaluation, and the expectations of movie fans have reached a new high!On May 17, mainland audiences will be able to witness the legendary chapter on the big screen!





The star-studded red carpet set off dazzlingly

On the red carpet of the premiere ceremony, Vin Diesel made a dazzling appearance in a very “Boss Tang” style. As the leading actor and producer, he is the soul of the “Fast and Furious” series and devoted all his efforts to the film. While the series’ saga continues to evolve, the Don character’s unwavering devotion to the Dodge Charger and sacrifice to protect his loving family never changes. In this final journey, everything he loves and his loved ones will also face an unprecedented crisis. In a thrilling car race with the villain in Rio de Janeiro, Tang still has the same demeanor and unabated domineering, even in the face of the threat of the terrifying villain, he calmly dealt with it.









Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, glamorous and charming, has an extraordinary aura, showing the demeanor of the “Emperor Cypriot”! She played the female villain Cypher in the previous film, one of the most ruthless, cunning and greedy opponents Don’s team has ever encountered, and will always be remembered by fans. In this return, her relationship with Boss Tang and the Speeding Family is more complicated, and Charlize Theron’s wonderful performance also demonstrates the strong female power. And in “Fast and Furious 10”, the close hand-to-hand fight between Cypher and Letty that exploded the audience, as Vin Diesel said, “This is a fight that the audience has been looking forward to since 2017.” . In the behind-the-scenes special, it can also be seen that in order to make the action scenes of the movie present a realistic and shocking impact, the two actresses tried their best, punching to the flesh, and really hitting and falling.









The Legendary Series sets off on the final journey and the screen burnsFans like it

A number of recent movie clips and behind-the-scenes footage have revealed the highlights of this much-anticipated masterpiece. Especially the street car chase scene in Rome, where the premiere premiered, was described by director Leterrier as “an unprecedented high-level scene”. In the Rome shooting special, the production team revealed that the big scenes in the movie, such as the iron ball crashing into the bus and the gas station explosion on the street, were all shot in real scenes. trip.









After the grand premiere in Rome, the word-of-mouth received rave reviews, and some media praised: “Whether it’s the new sparks bursting out from old and new characters, the exciting high-energy scenes, or the life-and-death contest between the villain and the Speeding Family, we can’t disappoint. Fans are looking forward to it. This also makes fans around the world look forward to this final chapter that returns to the original heart and has a heavy weight.” For many years, “Fast and Furious” has always been concerned and loved by audiences around the world. The story developed into a well-known series of films. The shooting scenes spanned countries around the world, not forgetting the original intention of speed racing and exciting action, but also extending family and friendship. After more than 20 years together, the speeding family has become a beautiful and unforgettable memory in the hearts of movie fans. “Fast and Furious 10” will also lead movie fans to the starting point of this grand finale. “It pays tribute to those who have grown up, raised families, and supported and accompanied us for a quarter of a century.” At the end of 10, I felt a sense of completeness.”





On May 17th, the fierce battle of life and death, the final departure. “fast and Furious10″ is about to land in major theaters in mainland China. The super-burning acceleration stations of “Fast and Furious 10” will also land in Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Wuhan from May 13th to 28th. The place is bound to set off a frenzy of speed again!

