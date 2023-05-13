Home » Epic Games releases Unreal Engine 5.2 natively supporting Apple Silicon and adding iPad editing tools (193365)
Technology

by admin
Other updates of Unreal Engine 5.2 include the automatic generation of large scenes and the Substrate function to create textured materials, making the appearance and texture adjustment of virtual scenes faster and maintaining realistic visual effects.

Epic Games released the Unreal Engine 5.2 version update earlier, which will allow the new version of Unreal Engine to be used natively in the operating environment of Apple Silicon processors, thereby improving the ability to run content created with Unreal Engine on Mac models with M1 or M2 processors efficiency.

Prior to this, Mac models equipped with Apple Silicon processors still needed to execute content created with Unreal Engine through Rosetta conversion, but this time it can be directly supported in a native way, which means that the content execution efficiency will be improved, and it is also expected to reduce power consumption loss.

In addition, Epic Games also provides a new editing tool for the iPad model this time, which will allow developers to adjust the lighting layout, color and other effects in the virtual environment with touch on the iPad, which means that developers can more easily execute and display through the iPad. The re-adjusted virtual scene lighting effect, or linked with the virtual background used in movie shooting, can adjust the lighting and other item setting results more intuitively.

Other updates include allowing developers to quickly expand the scope of large-scale scenes through automatic generation, or create textures through the Substrate function, so that the appearance and texture of virtual scenes can be adjusted faster and maintain realistic visual effects.

