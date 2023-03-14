Author: Shi Wenjing

Recently, the urban female drama “All Wishes Come True”, which focuses on the growth of a pair of sisters, was launched, and it has attracted attention for its distinctive features of life flow and sense of healing. Since the beginning of this year, many female dramas have been broadcast, and they have been extended and innovated in terms of narrative style, story structure, and female topics. Female dramas can be like a kaleidoscope, changing the creative angle, and still producing unique works.

“All wishes come true” starring Mao Xiaotong, Zhang Li, Li Zefeng, Wang Ziyi and others. The series revolves around a family of four in Xiaoman Hutong. The Beijing sisters Sun Xiang and Sun Xin who live in a courtyard house are struggling on their own in this city. Career is successful, quick-witted, aggressive, capable mother Li Huilan has everything, and the naughty father Sun Jian dotes on his wife and daughter, and the family enjoys it.

Unlike other topical female dramas, this drama begins with contradictions superimposed on contradictions and conflicts on conflicts. Instead, it starts with the daily breakfast of a family of four in the old Hutong Street. The younger sister is busy making breakfast, the older sister is busy making up, and the mother Busy collecting living expenses, the bustling morning unfolds the life of urban people. The play also has topics about women’s growth and difficulties that need to be discussed in female-themed dramas, but these conflicts are integrated into daily life and resolved with warmth and healing. For example, the elder sister Sun Xin in the play wants to become a modern woman with the goal of “success”. She is sensible and cared for by her relatives; her younger sister, Sun Xiang, is innocent and loves the daily life of opening a milk tea shop. She has the help of her sister and family. This drama also pays attention to topics such as sexual harassment of women in the workplace, education gap in love, and class differences between urban girls and rural boys from Beidiao, but they are all resolved in a tender way. In an urban women’s drama, it tells about the still-flowing sisters’ affection, the quiet and far-reaching parental love, and the young people’s pursuit of dreams and growth, conveying the warmth and optimism in life. As a female drama, this drama is trying to get rid of the creative routine of urban female dramas with strong topics and strong drama conflicts, and embarks on the path of life flow, light and warm creation. The audience will not see blood pressure soaring, and more I was moved by the warmth of the characters in the play.

Recently, female-themed dramas and female group portrait dramas have become the main types of dramas that audiences on major platforms choose to watch. From the perspective of new works, female-themed dramas have been seeking new breakthroughs. Judging from the recent creation trend of new female dramas, one is that female dramas have begun to change the creative style of strong drama conflicts, and have begun to streamline life, warmth, and light comedy, and use style changes to discuss female issues; On the Internet, we pay more attention to starting from a small incision, exploring a certain topic in depth, and doing enough tricks. For example, “Ms. Character”, the play tells the story of Yao Wei, An Xin, Liu Xiaoxi and other women who dominate the workplace. The tone of the story is no longer about women’s “job struggle”, but discusses women’s growth in a warm, bright, relaxed and warm tone. Topics, the way of light comedy downplays the pain and plight of women. “This is the first time in this life” breaks the narrative mode, focuses on the vertical subdivision topic of childbirth “confinement”, and starts the “battle for the defense of confinement”. The play is launched from the perspective of women in three different ages, telling about the pressure and challenges young people in the three eras encounter during the important stages of life transitions such as childbirth and confinement, and showing the countless possibilities of women’s lives. In 1993, Dai Sijin suffered from her husband’s disappearance during confinement, and realized her self-worth as a woman; Nice balance of childcare and high workload. The three story lines of this play complement each other, discussing the topic of “confinement” in detail, increasing the focus of female group portrait dramas, and can resonate with more audiences.

In addition, the recently broadcasted small and beautiful female dramas such as “Ranging Heart”, “Dazzling You” and “Rock and Crazy Flower” are known for their fresh and interesting themes, breaking the bitterness, hatred, and contradictions of female themes. Watching experience. Female-themed dramas have a lot of room to explore in terms of style changes and topic expansion, and they can always find more and more fresh expression styles and more detailed topics to attract the attention of the audience. Although domestic female dramas get together, they are actually mass-produced routine works. It’s not that there are too many female dramas, but that there are too few styles. In fact, there are more creative styles, female faces, and female topics that can be explored. (Shi Wenjing)

