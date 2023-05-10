FEUERSCHWANZ – Release second single “Berzerkermode”

The folk metal stars of FEUERSCHWANZ release their second single with the catchy name “Berzerkermode”. The new studio album “Fegefeuer” will be released on July 7th, 2023!

Germany’s currently hottest band, FEUERSCHWANZ, invites you to the Berzerker Gym and today releases the second single from the upcoming album Fegefeuer. The new single “Berzerkermode” comes with an official music video feat. Tik Tok Jesus scottywartooth, Miss Universe and other bodybuilders

The new studio album Fegefeuer will be released on July 7th, 2023. The successor to the successful 2021 album Memento Mori (#1 official German album charts) is fully committed to metal and thus continues the band’s path away from the fun rock of bygone days.

FIRE TAIL to “Berzerker mode”:

“Pump like a viking – fire tails are in Berzerker mode! Our latest work is about martial masculinity, hardened wannabe Vikings and Valkyries on steroids. To celebrate the ultimate Berzerker party, what is probably the most famous leek in world history becomes a protein-loaded power pumper in the Viking Gym!

Don’t try this at home. Berzerkermode ON!“

Founded in 2004, FEUERSCHWANZ have developed from their roots in comedy medieval folk rock into a band that should be taken seriously – of course, the well-known wink and the fun factor should not be missing. With the move to Napalm Records ahead of the release of Das Elfte Commandment (2020), FEUERSCHWANZ has fully committed to metal – and has become one of the most important German bands in the genre. The enormously successful previous album Memento Mori (2021) stormed straight to number 1 in the official German album charts. On Fegefeuer, the band around founding member and singer Hauptmann Feuerschwanz, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Hodi, as well as Johanna on the violin, spices up their medieval-inspired folk metal with heavy metal influences.

Purgatory opener “SGFRD Dragonslayer” starts off as a pure heavy metal anthem: lyrical allusions to the legendary dragon slayer Siegfried combine with hard riffing and Nordic mythology. For the second track “Bastard von Asgard” FEUERSCHWANZ got support from singer Fabienne Erni from Eluveitie. The catchy party anthem “Berzerkermode” blows to mead and rum at the Viking party. The first three album tracks and the epic “Highlander” in particular are the best proof of the band’s development from comedy rock to metal. Other tracks like the intense title track “Purgatory”, the Lord of the Rings rallying cry “Uruk-Hai” and “The Horde” go straight to the heart of longtime fans of the band.

Tracklist purgatory:

1. SGFRD Dragonslayer

2. Bastard from Asgard

3. Berzerker mode

4. Knochenkarussell

5. Purgatory

6. The Horde

7. Uruk-Hai

8. Highlander

9. Morrigan

10. Ice & Fire

11. The Valkyrie

Some limited versions come with the bonus CD, Live in Wacken 2022, recorded during the band’s co-headline set at Wacken Open Air 2022. Other versions include the instrumental versions of all 11 album tracks:

Live in Wacken 2022 Tracklist:

1. Intro (The Eleventh Commandment) (Live at Wacken 2022)

2. Memento Mori (Live in Wacken 2022)

3. Undead in the Dragon Boat (Live in Wacken 2022)

4. Metfest (Live in Wacken 2022)

5. Last Night (Live in Wacken 2022)

6. Push Dance (Live in Wacken 2022)

7. Methähammer (Live at Wacken 2022)

8. Love From Tei (Live in Wacken 2022)

9. Rohirrim (Live in Wacken 2022)

10. The Eleventh Commandment (Live at Wacken 2022)

11. Warriors Of The World United (Live in Wacken 2022 / feat. Melissa Bonny)

12. Die Hörner Hoch (Live in Wacken 2022)

13. Extro (Live in Wacken 2022)

Memento Mori Tour 2023

w/ Warkings

12.04.23 AT – Linz / Posthof

13.04.23 AT – Vienna / Szene (sold out)

14.04.23 AT – Graz / Dom am Berg

15.04.23 DE – Munich / Backstage (sold out)

04/19/23 CH – Pratteln, Z7 *

20.04.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp * (sold out)

04/21/23 DE – Saarbrucken / Garage *

04/22/23 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann * (sold out)

23.04.23 DE – Heidelberg, Halle O2 *

04/27/23 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle (sold out)

04/28/23 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle (sold out)

29.04.23 DE – Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle (sold out)

30.04.23 DE – Nuremberg / Löwensaal *** (sold out)

05.05.23 DE – Leipzig / Felsenkeller (sold out)

06.05.23 DE – Berlin / Huxleys (sold out)

11.05.23 DE – Bremen / Aladin **

12.05.23 DE – Hannover / Capitol **

13.05.23 DE – Cologne / Carlswerk Victoria ** (sold out)

14.05.23 DE – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle **

*w/ AngusMcSix

**w/ The Dark Side Of The Moon

***w/ Tir Nan Og & Deus Vult

FIRE TAIL – Purgatory Tour 2024

w/ Orden Ogan, Angus McSix

04/11/24 DE – Hamburg / Great Freedom 36

12.04.24 DE – Berlin / Huxleys

04/13/24 DE – Dresden / Old Slaughterhouse

04/18/24 DE – Saarbrücken / Garage

19.04.24 DE – Erfurt / Club Central

26.04.24 DE – Hanover / Capitol

27.04.24 DE – Osnabrück / Hyde Park

01.05.24 DE – Nuremberg / Löwensaal

02.05.24 DE – Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn

03.05.24 DE – Wiesbaden / slaughterhouse

04.05.24 DE – Cologne / Palladium

06.12.24 AT – Vienna / Arena

are FIRE TAIL

Johanna – Violin, Hurdy Gurdy

Hauptmann – Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Irish Bouzouki

Hodi – Vocals, Bagpipe, Acoustic Guitar, Mandolin and many more

Hans – E-Guitar, Acoustic guitar

Jarne – Bass, Vocals

Rollo – Drums

Musch Musch – Dance & Performance

Myu – Dance & Performance

Band-Links:

