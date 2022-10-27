Home Entertainment FFIXXED STUDIOS Releases New 2023 “Dinner and Drinks” Spring/Summer Collection
FFIXXED STUDIOS Releases New 2023 "Dinner and Drinks" Spring/Summer Collection

FFIXXED STUDIOS Releases New 2023 "Dinner and Drinks" Spring/Summer Collection

FFIXXED STUDIOS officially released the 2023 spring and summer series, inspired by the concept of “Dinner and Drinks”, the series provides more suitable for daily wear, to correspond to each different evening occasions. Graphic print designs are at the center of the collection, where the designer captures snapshots of moments and scenes from various social gatherings, and prints them onto garments to create the feeling of a piece of art being worn on the body. In addition, it is worth mentioning this exploration of hand-crocheting techniques to transform traditional forms into more graphic and modern, rearranged on various garments.

The new spring and summer series is divided into two directions: menswear and womenswear. Men’s collections lean more towards functional designs, such as shirts and trousers that can be fully or partially detached, crochet is used as an unexpected embellishment on trousers and shorts, and lace is applied to men’s daily necessities, providing a more feminine look. Choice of men’s products. In the women’s collection, dresses and skirts feature brightly coloured printed inner layers for a strong visual effect, while modular tinsel embellishments allow wearers to express themselves by adapting and creating their own garments.

