AMD Zen4 Ryzen upgrade has "shrinked"!More than 4 cores can not run at 5.5GHz
Business

by admin
AMD today released a new version of AGESA microcode for the Zen4 Ryzen 7000 series, version number 1.0.0.3, which is also the first update after the release of the new platform, but it is a bit “backward”.

The new version re-added the Precision Boost C-State Boost Limiter, which was missing in AGESA 1.0.0.2. When more than 4 cores are under high load at the same time, such as rendering, large games, baking machines, etc., The maximum boost frequency will be limited to no more than 5.5GHz.

Some foreign media used NopBench to test on the fast ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E EXTREME motherboard and found that using the earlier 0046 and 0611 versions of the BIOS, the Ryzen 9 7950X 16 cores can be accelerated to about 5.7GHz.

However, upgrading to version 0705 BIOS based on AGESA 1.0.0.3 microcode,Only three cores can be accelerated to 5.7GHz, one core can be accelerated to 5.6GHz, and the others are all hovering between 5.4-5.5GHz.

Draw it into a chart for comparison, and you can see it more clearly (compare the blue and green curves):

There is naturally some performance penalty for doing this, butIt should be due to the dual considerations of power consumption, heat generation and safety.after all, all cores are likely to be unstable at ultra-high frequencies, or even cause damage.

If you insist on multi-core and high frequency, you can continue to use the old BIOS.

ASUS motherboard users can find “Medium Load Boostit“And turn it on, you can bypass the acceleration limit and continue to get multi-core high frequencies.

Take a look at the red curve in the image below:

By the way, some motherboards can also combine the physique in the BIOS (see the SP value),Set the maximum boost frequency per coreso that the frequency of good physique runs higher.

