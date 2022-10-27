Original title: The civil aviation industry has resumed multiple international routes and entered the winter and spring seasons

Since September this year, many airlines have resumed and added more international routes one after another. With the arrival of the winter and spring air seasons, the recovery of international passenger flights in China is also accelerating, and the potential of China‘s air transport market will be further released.

Since September this year, many airlines have resumed and added more international routes one after another. The reporter learned that from October 30, the civil aviation industry will enter the winter and spring flight season. In this case, the trend of airlines increasing and recovering their international routes will become more pronounced.

China Eastern Airlines (hereinafter referred to as “China Eastern Airlines”) press center Li Sheng introduced that China Eastern Airlines plans to resume a number of international routes at the end of October, including Shanghai-Bangkok-Qingdao, Hangzhou/Qingdao/Nanjing/Kunming-Tokyo-Narita, Qingdao/Nanjing/Yantai —Seoul Incheon, Qingdao-Dubai and other routes.

It is reported that since July this year, China Eastern Airlines has gradually resumed a number of international routes such as Hangzhou-Manila, Hangzhou-Kuala Lumpur, Qingdao-Osaka, Qingdao-Seoul Incheon, Kunming-Colombo, etc. As of mid-October, the number of international routes that China Eastern Airlines can perform every week has reached 25 and 54 flights.

“After the official opening of the winter and spring flight season on October 30, China Eastern Airlines plans to increase its weekly passenger international routes to 42 and 108 flights.” Li Sheng told reporters, “Recently, China Eastern Airlines has implemented the gradual and steady increase in regular international passenger flights. According to the relevant deployment, a flight recovery plan has been formulated, and flights have been resumed and increased on a number of international routes.”

China Southern Airlines (hereinafter referred to as “China Southern Airlines”) will resume the routes from Guangzhou to Jakarta and Dalian to Tokyo Narita from October. At the same time, additional flights will be added on routes from Guangzhou to Dubai, Guangzhou to Manila, Guangzhou to Bangkok, and Guangzhou to Phnom Penh. Up to now, China Southern’s international flights have increased from 71 flights per week to 86 flights per week (two round trips are counted).

Among them, the Guangzhou-Jakarta route will resume on October 26, with two round-trips per week; the Dalian-Tokyo Narita route will resume on October 25, with two round-trips per week; the Guangzhou-Dubai route will increase to weekly from October 27 3 round trips, the Guangzhou-Manila route will increase to 1 round-trip per week from October 27th, the Guangzhou-Bangkok route will increase to 1 round-trip per week from October 24th, and the Guangzhou-Phnom Penh route will increase to every week from October 18th. 1 round trip per week.

Hainan Airlines (hereinafter referred to as “HNA”) will continue to operate Beijing-Brussels, Beijing-Moscow, Beijing-Belgrade, Beijing-Berlin, Beijing-Manchester, Chongqing-Rome, Chongqing-Madrid, Shenzhen-Vancouver, Dalian after the season change. -Tokyo, Dalian-Seoul has a total of 10 round-trip international passenger routes, and the frequency of Chongqing-Rome international flights has been increased to twice a week.

“In the winter and spring of 2022, Hainan Airlines will continue to speed up the resumption of international flights to further meet the market demand for passengers entering and leaving the country.” The relevant person in charge of Hainan Airlines told reporters, “The encrypted route capacity has returned to the level before the new crown pneumonia epidemic. More than 900 seats are available.”

At the press conference of the Civil Aviation Administration in July this year, Xu Qing, deputy director of the Transportation Department of the Civil Aviation Administration, introduced that considering the needs of overseas students returning to China and other international personnel exchanges, the Civil Aviation Administration is coordinating the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council. The optimization of prevention and control measures, the improvement of local governments' ability to accept international flight support, the steady and orderly resumption of international scheduled passenger flights, and the acceleration of the recovery of the international aviation market. Xu Qing said: "In the future, the Civil Aviation Administration will continue to strengthen consultations with relevant countries and gradually increase the number of international flights." To this end, relevant departments have also adjusted relevant measures to resume international routes and enhance international exchanges. On August 7, the Civil Aviation Administration announced that it would optimize and adjust the circuit breaker measures for international scheduled passenger flights, shorten the circuit breaker cycle, and increase the proportion of confirmed passengers with new coronary pneumonia in the number of inbound passengers on the flight as the circuit breaker threshold. It is under the promotion of favorable policy combination that domestic airlines have accelerated the recovery of international routes. The "Monitoring and Analysis of Civil Aviation Operations in September 2022" released by Flight Manager shows that in September, domestic airlines operated about 35 passenger flights per day on international routes, up 24.5% from the previous month, and the average daily capacity was 1.01 10,000 seats, an increase of 26.5% from the previous month. The operating data released by several airlines in September showed that China Eastern Airlines' investment in passenger transport capacity on international routes increased by 13.07% year-on-year, passenger turnover on international routes increased by 25.06% year-on-year, and passenger load factor on international routes increased by 6.28%; China Southern Airlines' international route passenger capacity investment increased by 17.01% year-on-year. %, the passenger turnover of international routes increased by 33.77% year-on-year, and the passenger load factor of international routes increased by 8.38%. In addition, the passenger turnover of Juneyao Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Spring Airlines on international routes increased by 87.65%, 35.64% and 30.35% respectively year-on-year. When talking about this topic, Li Xiaojin, director of the Institute of Aviation Economics at the Civil Aviation University of China, bluntly said that in light of the special needs of China's economic development and actual epidemic prevention capabilities, the state has allowed airlines to resume and increase international flights, which should be a major benefit to civil aviation. At the same time, with the increase of international flights, the price of international air tickets may drop sharply, which will greatly promote the entry and exit of passengers and international business exchanges. Industry analysts said that with the arrival of the winter and spring air seasons, China's international passenger flights are also recovering at an accelerated pace, and the potential of China's air transport market will be further released. China Youth Daily, China Youth Daily reporter Zhang Zhenqi Source: China Youth Daily

