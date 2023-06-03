Find your own ears – BBC Kids cartoon “Bruy” shows the power of listening – Teller Report

Source title: Find your ears – BBC Kids cartoon ‘Bruy’ shows the power of listening

Preschool is an important stage for children to build language and communication skills. Learning to listen is the foundation of communication, which has a positive effect on children’s cognitive, social and emotional development. In this regard, parents may wish to choose to watch the cartoon “Bruy” for their babies. Through the humorous and inspiring plot, inspire children to understand the meaning of learning to listen. patiently listen bravely express The entertaining and educational cartoon “Bruy” was commissioned by the world-renowned BBC Studios and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and has been commissioned by the Australian Ludo Studio, which has won the “Emmy Award” for many times, to focus on the Australian Cattle Dog. The warm and happy daily life of the Ruy family reflects the mental journey that preschool children must go through in the process of growing up. Many of the wonderful plots show the active guidance of being good at listening to other people’s ideas, allowing children to gain insights while watching animations. For example, in the “Barbershop” game in the cartoon, Bruy always has the patience to listen to what his sister Bingo wants to say and answers first, much to Bingo’s frustration. After mother Qili realized the problems of her daughters, she gently told Bluey: “Bingo can’t find your own voice, but you can find your own ears”, in order to remind the children to express their thoughts bravely, Listen to and respect the voices of others, too. When the two children made changes with their actions, they successfully helped their father catch the “lice”. The happy scene moved the audience especially, and also triggered thinking about listening and expression. Different voices understand each other When getting along with children of the same age, children are prone to conflicts due to misunderstandings. At this time, children need to rely on listening and communicating with each other’s different ideas to resolve the unhappiness. The story of the cartoon “Bruy” is inspired by the real life of preschool children. The plot is designed from the perspective of children, and the plot is also promoted with children’s thinking, so that young audiences can take part in it and follow the plot to gain the same harvest as Bluey. growth and experience. When Bluey was playing the “premature baby” game with his friends at school, Rosche accidentally broke the rules of Bluey’s game and took out Polly, a doll pretending to be a premature baby in a glass fish tank. . Bluey and his friends are so angry that they start a heated argument. At this time, Teacher Carly, as a mediator, asked the children to explain what happened and listen to their perspectives. In the process of listening to each other carefully, the misunderstanding is easily resolved, and the children’s friendship has become closer. Compared with blunt preaching, the cartoon "Bruy" uses these interesting things that happened in the lives of children of the same age to contain truths, and uses games, interaction and communication to reveal the growth perception of preschool children, truly realizes entertaining and entertaining, and shows The effect of "learning by playing". It has also been recognized by many internationally renowned awards such as the “Emmy Award”, “Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts Award”, and “Children’s Screen Award”. As high as 9.7 points, it has become the best choice for enriching the happy time of parents and children. In addition to “Bruy”, BBC Kids also includes many excellent animation works that are loved by parents and children. They focus on different themes and different styles to accompany children of all ages to grow up healthily. For children aged 0-6, parents can choose to watch the cartoon “Hi! Dodge”, “Sarah and the Good Duck”, “Global Adventures”, “Speak English” and “Dog Loves to Read Books”, as well as “Andy’s Wild Adventures”, “Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures” ” and other reality show popular science dramas. When children follow the children of Archie Kindergarten to unlock new experiences, warm up their friendship with Sarah and Good Duck, and explore with members of Super Academy, I believe they can gain a deeper understanding of listening. . For children aged 6-12, parents can accompany their children to watch documentary documentaries, such as “Blue Planet”, “Perfect Planet”, “Pulse of the Earth”, “Green Planet”, “Dynasty”, etc., so that children can learn knowledge The process is no longer tedious. The above programs can be watched on all major video platforms. At the same time, parents can also follow the official Weibo platforms and WeChat public accounts of “BBC Kids” and “Bluey” to learn more exciting content and spend happy time with their children!

