Zion Williamson’s latest signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2, officially unveiled the new colorway “Voodoo” last month, and soon he himself also appeared on social media with the same theme Air Jordan 1 Low OG shoes, although there is no exact release information yet. , but this time there are detailed pictures on the Internet that first appeared.

According to the exposure of the sneaker intelligence account @kicksdong, you can clearly see the overall design of the shoe, which uses linen, canvas, suede and other materials to create the upper, and injects different shades of brown, oil green, and cream, with exposed stitching , details such as the skull pattern on the outside of the heel guard and the inverted tongue label, creating a rough and deconstructed feeling.

It is reported that this Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo” debuts this year’s Holiday Season, priced at $ 170, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

