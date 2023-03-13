Home Entertainment First National: Racing de Nueva Italia and Estudiantes (RC), with confirmed date and time
The First National began with everything and, although the date 7 of Zone A and the 6 of Zone B are barely being disputed, there are teams that are emerging as great protagonists of the highest category of the rise of Argentine soccer. .

Student from Rio Cuarto participates in Zone A and will face Defensores Unidos de Zárate. El León will be local this Sunday from 8:00 p.m. El Celeste comes from beating Brown, in Puerto Madryn, 1-0 with Mauro Valiente’s goal. In this way, add 7 ones. While the visit also comes from winning 1-0, with a goal from Brian Gómez, against Defensores de Belgrano.

The main game in the zone on date 7 is the one between Almirante Brown (who leads the table with 12 points, coming from a 1-1 draw against San Martin de San Juan) against Flandria. That duel will be played at Isidro Casanovas this Saturday from . El Canario comes from winning 2-0 against Deportivo Morón and wants to keep adding.

The rest of the date in Zone A is completed as follows

· Saturday 18, at 3:30 p.m.: Admiral Brown-Flandria

· Saturday 18, at 16: New Chicago-Agropecuario of Carlos Casares.

· Saturday 18, at 7:00 p.m.: All Boys-Brown of Puerto Madryn

· Sunday 19, at 3:30 p.m.: Defenders of Belgrano-San Martín de San Juan

· Sunday 19, at 6:10 p.m. (on TV): Temperley-San Telmo

· Sunday 19, at 7:00 p.m.: Guemes de Santiago del Estero-Gymnastics and Fencing of Mendoza.

· Sunday 19, at 7:15 p.m. (on TV): San Martín de Tucumán-Almagro

· Sunday 19, at 20: Students (RC)-United Defenders of Zárate.

· Monday 20, at 9:10 p.m. (on TV): Deportivo Morón-Alvarado de Mar del Plata

Free: Board of Paraná

This is how Zone B will be played

For Zone B, Racing de Nueva Italia will play this Sunday, at 6:00 p.m., against Deportivo Mendoza, at the Miguel Sancho stadium. The Academy lost the previous date by 2 to 1 against Villa Dalmine in Campana and finds itself with 6 points, and 1 of those who today occupy a place in the Reduced. While the Botellero comes from beating Atlanta 1 to 0, with a goal from Rubens Sambueza. The men from Mendoza have 9 units and want to stay on top of the lot.

In the same area, the most important match of date 6 will be played. Quilmes will receive Estudiantes de Caseros at home. Both are up in the table with 12 units each. The Brewer comes from losing 1-0 on the previous date against Brown de Adrogué and wants to return to victory at home. El Pincha, meanwhile, also comes from a 2-1 defeat against Gimnasia de Jujuy in Caseros.

The rest of the date in Zone B is completed as follows:

· Friday 17, at 4:00 p.m.: Deportivo Riestra-Villa Dálmine

· Friday 17, at 7:10 p.m. (on TV): Ferro-Deportivo Madryn

· Friday 17, at 9:10 p.m. (on TV): Jujuy Gymnastics-Atlético de Rafaela.

· Saturday 18, at 4:00 p.m.: Brown from Adrogué-Aldosivi from Mar del Plata.

· Saturday 18, at 7:35 p.m. (on TV): Chacarita Juniors-Mitre de Santiago del Estero

· Saturday 18, at 8:00 p.m.: Tristán Suárez-Chaco For Ever

· Sunday 19, at 4:00 p.m.: Atlanta-Independiente Rivadavia Mendoza

· Sunday 19, at 10: Racing of New ItalySports Maipú de Mendoza

The First National Standings

