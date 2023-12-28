FIRST Youth Film Festival: Bridging the Gap Between Chinese Filmmakers in Hong Kong and Mainland China

FIRST Youth Film Festival Brings Young Filmmakers Together in Hong Kong

The FIRST Youth Film Festival Hong Kong Station recently took place at Shaw Brothers Cinemas in Hong Kong. This marks the first collaboration between the FIRST Film Festival and Shaw Brothers Studios, bringing award-winning works to film workers and students in Hong Kong. The festival has been running for 17 years, nurturing and promoting young filmmakers in the industry.

One of the featured films at the festival is “Galaxy Writer”, a comedy based on the real-life experiences of young filmmakers from Beijing. The film resonated with many, with its humorous and relatable portrayal of the struggles and joys of being a filmmaker. The directors, Li Kuo and Shan Dandan, discussed how the film was born out of the challenges presented by the pandemic, which pushed them towards exploring original projects.

In an interview, they expressed their passion for genre films and their desire to produce sitcoms in the future. They view FIRST as a platform that encourages originality and supports young creators in pursuing their unique storytelling visions.

The FIRST Film Festival has become instrumental in introducing outstanding Chinese works and emerging talents to audiences. It has also served as a pivotal point in launching the careers of young filmmakers. The festival has seen the growth of directors and helped them gain recognition in the industry.

The festival’s expansion to Hong Kong has deepened its roots in the Chinese film circles. It has provided a platform for collaboration between mainland and Hong Kong filmmakers, fostering cultural and creative exchanges. The festival also facilitates interactions between established professionals and aspiring newcomers, creating an environment conducive to learning and growth in the industry.

The success of “Galaxy Writer” and the positive reception it received in Hong Kong has added momentum to the idea of joint creation between filmmakers from different regions. Song Wen, the founder of FIRST Youth Film Festival, envisions a future where young talents from mainland China and Hong Kong come together to create impactful and diverse films.

As the festival continues to evolve, it remains committed to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. With a focus on the post-90s generation and Generation Z, the festival aims to cultivate fresh talent and provide an inclusive platform for the exchange of ideas and creativity.

The FIRST Youth Film Festival has not only established itself as a prestigious event in the film industry but also as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and the celebration of storytelling in its most authentic forms.

