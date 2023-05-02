Fist game “Dauntless Contract” opens closed beta, recommend i5 9400F + GTX 1050 Ti_Test_Player_Heroes

Original title: Fist game “Fearless Contract” opens closed beta, recommend i5 9400F + GTX 1050 Ti

News from IT House on May 2, Riot Games’ 5V5 hero tactical shooting masterpiece “VALORANT” (VALORANT) national server has now opened the source energy beta test. In this test, “Fearless Covenant” will be randomly selected from users who have participated in the reservation of the national server and left their mobile phone numbers. Of course, interested players can still make an appointment and receive limited benefits.

Players who have received the text message should follow the prompts in the text message to complete the follow-up qualification registration process for the beta test. In addition to the above-mentioned pre-selected users, qualified players who participated in the first technical test last year will also directly obtain the qualifications for this test. Please also pay attention to check the text messages for these players.

According to the introduction, this energy test is a small-scale technical file deletion test, and the recharge entrance will not be opened, but a certain amount of VP (point coupons) will be issued by the official, and the mall function will be opened. The price of the skin in the mall does not mean The price of the final live version.

Energy packaging and testing FAQ Q: Can Yuanneng beta beta be deleted? Will recharge be open? A: This test is a small-scale technical file deletion test. And the recharge channel will not be opened. Q: I have completed the national service appointment and filled in my mobile phone number, how do I know if I am qualified? A: From April 18th, we will send text messages to the selected pre-registration players one after another. Please pay attention to check and complete the questionnaire registration as soon as possible. Q: I have already completed the reservation for the national server, but I have not filled in my mobile phone number. Is it possible to qualify? I did not fill in my mobile phone number when making an appointment, can I fill in my mobile phone number? A: Reservation players who do not fill in their mobile phone numbers will not be able to participate in the qualification selection for this test. However, in order for you to have the opportunity to participate in the subsequent batch of test qualification issuance screening, users who have made an appointment but have not bound a mobile phone can log in to the official website at any time to re-bind their mobile phone number. Q: I registered both QQ and WeChat reservations with one mobile number, so which number is qualified? A: If you are selected, please fill in the QQ or WeChat account that you finally decided to participate in the test in the online questionnaire after receiving the selected text message. Each mobile phone number will only have one corresponding account to participate in this test. Please note that the QQ or WeChat account participating in the test must be "the QQ or WeChat account that you participated in making an appointment on the official website and bound to your mobile phone number before receiving the text message". Filling in an incompatible QQ or WeChat account will result in failure Finally participate in the test. Q: Can QQ and WeChat pre-order users be matched on the same server? A: Yes! So please don't worry that your friend is a QQ login user, but you are a WeChat login user. This test and the future launch of the national server of "Fearless Contract" will support the competition between QQ login users and WeChat login users. Q: What should I do if the startup error reports and the game crashes? A: If there is an error message, you can refer to the "Fearless Contract" error report and the solution to the intractable disease to try to solve it. If you still can't solve it, you can fill out the "Fearless Contract" energy test feedback questionnaire or in the official test group or Go to the official website to contact customer service for feedback. Q: How to solve the error message "DirectX Runtime" when starting the game? A: If this error message appears, you can download the DirectX driver and install it before trying to start the game. If the problem persists after installation, please download the VC++ runtime library and install it. If you still can't solve it, please fill out the "Fearless Contract" energy test feedback questionnaire to give feedback.

A: If this error message appears, you can download the DirectX driver and install it before trying to start the game. If the problem persists after installation, please download the VC++ runtime library and install it. If you still can't solve it, please fill out the "Fearless Contract" energy test feedback questionnaire to give feedback. Each player only needs to complete the "Fearless Contract" national server reservation,Complete the character creation in the stage where the game is fully undeleted, you can get one of the five "Wa" Chinese card faces customized for Chinese players. The design style of the word "Wa" combines traditional Chinese calligraphy art, and the inspiration comes from the nickname of the game by the Chinese fan community. In addition, on the reservation page, use a 5-person team to make a team reservation assembly——after the game is completely undeleted,No less than 3 people in the team enter the game and complete the novice guide to unlock the team’s fearless team reward(Rewards include the custom title “Respect the tiles first”, in-game dynamic spray paint and the first firearm pendant). Each player has two chances to form a team, once as a captain to initiate an assembly, and once as a team member to participate in the team, any team that meets the conditions, the whole team can unlock rewards (each player can get one reward at most). “Fearless Covenant” is a 5V5 tactical shooting free online game with hero characters as the core. It adopts the classic FPS “blasting mode” as the core gameplay. Players will become tactical heroes with different skills and use different types of weapons and firearms to participate in the battle. Accurate and smooth shooting operations, spiritual use of skills, and strategic cooperation that show off the audience are the keys to victory-all these victories stem from the real-time performance of individuals and teams in the game, rather than any numerical influence generated by payment . IT House attaches the game configuration requirements of "Fearless Contract": In this energy test, the server will be open 24 hours a day. The opening content of the game on the first day is as follows (the version will be updated during the testing process, and more game content will be released. For specific content, please pay attention to the update announcement issued later.) 1. Map This time, a total of 4 maps with their own characteristics are released, namely: Yahai Hanging City, Hermitage, Neon Town and Yuangong Town. 2. hero The heroes released this time come from four branches with different functions, namely duel, field control, vanguard and sentry. Each hero can play a unique role on the battlefield. As the test progresses, we will gradually open Tests for more heroes. duel Heroes with unique combat power, they use skills to output damage for the team or provide opportunities to actively fight. Includes: Jetwind, Phoenix, Rez, Rena, Yelu, Neon field control Heroes with the ability to change the battlefield situation, they are experts in changing and utilizing the battlefield terrain, creating favorable conditions for the team’s victory through skills. Includes: Viper, Inferno, Shadow pioneer Heroes who use skills to open the way in the team, they can open the situation for the team, help teammates enter the engagement area and drive away the enemy defense force. Includes: Owl Hunter, Iron Arm, Skye sentinel Heroes with strong defensive performance, they can block the area for the team or double-team, and they can play an important role in offensive and defensive rounds. Including: Zero, Qile, Sage, Chambre 3. Game Mode A total of four game modes are open for this fearless contract source energy test. Standard mode (non-ranked mode): The classic mode in Valorant, take turns attacking and defending the deployment area, place or dismantle the blaster, and win 13 rounds first to win. Competitive mode: The game mechanism is the same as the standard mode of “Fearless Covenant”, but the victory or defeat will affect your ranking in the qualifying competition. Players need to reach level 2 (level 20 after the public test) to participate in this mode. During the period, the daily opening hours are from 19:00 to 23:00. Speed ​​Mode: The first team to win 5 rounds wins, the game mechanics are the same as the standard Valorant mode, but with a simplified economy. Brawl Mode: A fast-paced single-player brawl mode, which is very suitable for practicing the gun sense in “Fearless Contract”, disable skills, and the person who achieves 40 eliminations first wins. 4. Shops, Passes, Hero Contracts ● shop In order to let everyone have a better gaming experience during the testing period, and also need to test the in-game store function, this time there will be 3 sets of themed series weapon skins, which will be updated and put on the shelves in turn:[盖亚的复仇] series,[奇点] series,[天界神兵] series. The daily rotation shop will also have 3 sets of themed series weapon skins online, welcome to explore and experience. ● Recharge: The recharge function is not open for this test, but 100,000 Fearless Contract Points (VP) are prepared for everyone to experience! ● Passports, hero contracts, and source crystal points (R points) will also be available simultaneously, and you can experience the relevant systems to the fullest~ ● Please note:[通行证][英雄契约] At present, some pricing is still being adjusted, and some functions and [通行证][英雄契约] props, these two types of pricing are provisional pricing.

