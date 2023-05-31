Fito presents “Two Days in the Life” with Lali and Nicki Nicole

Fito Páez revisits one of the masterpieces of his successful career. his new album “EADDA9223” covers in renewed versions all the songs of “The love after Love”.

Guests from various latitudes and generations, plus a selection of great musiciansaccompany the Argentine artist.

Fito Páez premieres EADDA923 and included a cassette with the songs: “It’s not just an album”

In this regard, Fito said: “In this new album I give myself all the tastes, is proof that music, apart from being a central element in the lives of many people, is also a material with which we can work, play, shape and go where we want. I think it’s the best thing I ever did, in the sense that I gave myself all the liberties.”

To shape the new album, the Argentine artist has done an impressive job of rewriting, recording versions with brand new arrangements together with artists from different latitudes, ages and styles: from icons like Antonio Carmona, Chico Buarque, Elvis Costello o david lebongoing through figures of the stature of Andrés Calamaro, Leiva, Mon Laferte, Marisa Monte y Morente Star.

Nicki Nicole released “Alma” and reflected: “I raised this album to heal and connect with myself”

And also representatives of the new scene that has emerged from their country for the world, such as Nathy Peluso, Lali, Nicki Nicole, WOS, CA7RIEL y Getting to know Russia.

Accompanying the release of the album, the lyric video of the song “Sasha, Sissí and the circle of Baba”, in which he shines My Laferte.

The album is already available Fito is getting ready to go on tour that will take you to Spain during the month of July.

JL